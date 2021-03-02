TEMPE, Ariz., March 2, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Clear Sky Resorts announces the launch of America’s first and only resort of its kind with the June 2021 grand openings of our properties at two of the most coveted vacation destinations in the West – Grand Canyon National Park and Glacier National Park.



Accommodating from two to seven guests, our uniquely styled or themed Luxury Sky Domes with oversized skylights and expansive windows provide adventure seekers with a one-of-a-kind experience that they will never forget.

“Imagine laying in a luxurious bed staring up at the expansive night sky brimming with stars,” said Hal Feinberg, one of the owners of Clear Sky Resorts. “There’s nothing more awe-inspiring than falling asleep under a canopy of stars then waking up to a spectacular sunrise that reveals the scenic panorama of the surrounding landscape you’ve come to explore.”

The services available at both resorts revolve around our jaw-dropping Welcome Domes featuring massive panoramic windows and oversized swinging chairs hanging from 26-foot ceilings. From daily happy hours to breakfast and dinner options, our Welcome Domes are the perfect place to plan your next park adventure. Nightly smores next to one of our artisan-crafted firepits signal a sweet end to each memorable day.

With a variety of fun on-site activities, Clear Sky Resorts appeal to all travelers and families seeking adventure wrapped up in an extraordinary experience:

Live music

Yard games

Astronomy, storytelling and movie nights

Hike to Stanton Lake (Glacier)

Tavern at Stanton Lake (Glacier)

Glow-in-the-dark frisbee golf course (Grand Canyon)

Lighted sculpture night walks (Grand Canyon)

Out-of-this-world Projection Dome with 360-degree viewing (Grand Canyon)

Visit https://clearskyresorts.com/ to learn more about America’s first and only Luxury Sky Dome Resort.

About Clear Sky Resorts:

Founded in 2020, Clear Sky Resorts is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. As America’s first resort of its kind, Clear Sky Resorts delivers a unique hospitality experience with Luxury Sky Domes, perfect for nighttime stargazing. Geodesic in shape and extremely energy efficient, the Sky Domes are constructed using 30 percent less building material than conventional construction. Clear Sky Resorts has future plans to construct resorts at up to fifteen new locations near some of the most beautiful state and national parks in the U.S.

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/i42aHDAq_cA

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0303s2p-clear-sky-300dpi.jpg

*Caption: Welcome Dome at Clear Sky Resorts Glacier Natl Park.

News Source: Clear Sky Resorts