PHOENIX, Ariz., March 27, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Clear Sky Resorts announces an early April 27 opening of their one-of-a-kind resort near Grand Canyon National Park. “An increase in daylight hours and temperatures also increases demand for rooms at the Grand Canyon,” explains Hal Feinberg, co-creator of Clear Sky Resorts. “We wanted to offer visitors the option of an experience at one of America’s most unique resorts.”



Photo Caption: Another spectacular starry night in the dark sky over Clear Sky Resorts Grand Canyon.

Spring is an ideal time to visit to avoid the peak travel season of summer. Daytime temperatures are perfect for exploring below the canyon rim where temps can often be 20 to 25 degrees warmer.

Then there’s the delicate spring wildflowers – with around 650 flowering herbaceous plants, the Southwest high desert is abloom in whites, yellows, reds, oranges, pinks and purples.

Late spring and early summer are the driest times of year, although the occasional spring storm can create unique conditions that emphasize the visual impact of the landscape creating dramatic photo opportunities. Clear Sky Resorts’ spacious Luxury Sky Dome accommodations offer spring guests the best of both worlds – expansive windows that bring the outside in and climate-control systems to keep the outside out. Every dome also has its own private bath featuring a large glass-enclosed shower with a rain showerhead and plush towels, amenities not always found at other glamping resorts.



Photo Caption: Clear Sky Resorts Grand Canyon Welcome Dome.

Late spring and early summer also provide great weather for stargazing. Every Clear Sky Resorts’ Luxury Sky Dome offers a skylight and large panoramic window for epic stargazing from the comfort of a luxurious bed. “Nights in your dome are magical, I definitely got lost in the stars,” said a guest who rated their Clear Sky Resorts experience as five-star plus a few thousand.

Beyond stargazing, Clear Sky Resorts is also about fun-filled opportunities to get to know your fellow guests, your family and even yourself. Family-friendly onsite activities connect people to each other and make every Clear Sky Resorts vacation a once-in-a-lifetime adventure that you’ll want to experience again and again.

Sunrise yoga in the a.m. & live music in the p.m.

Native American storytelling & flute-making

Movie nights in the resort’s projection dome

Nightly s’mores around artisan firepits

Glow-in-the-dark frisbee golf & cornhole

Super-sized bounce pillow, Tryke Track & playground

Opening for the 2023 season early on April 27th, book your Clear Sky Resorts’ Grand Canyon spring vacation in the next two weeks and receive discounted spring rates.



Photo Caption: 2-person Luxury Sky Dome called “Stairway to the Stars” features spiral staircase leading to a bed suspended beneath the skylight.

For reservations and information, go to https://grandcanyon.clearskyresorts.com/ or contact Clear Sky Resorts by phone at +1-888-704-4445 or email at information@clearskyresorts.com.

About Clear Sky Resorts:

Founded in 2020, Clear Sky Resorts is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. As the first resort of its kind in the U.S., Clear Sky Resorts delivers a unique hospitality experience with luxurious Sky Domes, perfect for nighttime stargazing and lots of fun activities for the whole family. Learn more: https://clearskyresorts.com/.

MULTIMEDIA:

PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/23-0327-s2p-clearskyresorts-300dpi.jpg

Photo caption: Another spectacular starry night in the dark sky over Clear Sky Resorts Grand Canyon.

News Source: Clear Sky Resorts