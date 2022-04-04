GRAND CANYON, Ariz., April 4, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Clear Sky Resorts is pretty sure that if you have kids, you’ve been there. What was supposed to be a restful, restorative time away dissolves into your busy daily routine with a change of scenery. You manage to convince yourself it was worth the effort because your family had a new experience together but secretly wish you could leave them with their grandparents for your next getaway.

Family vacations do NOT have to be this way! If the kids are busy having fun, you will get the time to yourself you deserve. Time to put your feet up, pour a refreshing beverage, read a book, or just take in the views.

Inspired by parents who introduced them to travel at a young age, the owners of Clear Sky Resorts developed a deep love of the great outdoors on fun family trips. Fond memories of their fun childhood vacations led to the development of their resort near the Grand Canyon, and a commitment to creating one-of-a-kind experiences by combining unique accommodations with fun family-friendly activities at the country’s most special places.

This 40-acre resort is about the chance to form bonds that last a lifetime – a sort of upscale summer camp for all ages that creates fun-filled opportunities to get to know your fellow guests, your family and even yourself. Fun, family-friendly activities connect people to each other and make every Clear Sky Resorts vacation the best vacation ever.

Oversized in-ground air pillow trampoline

Glow-in-the-dark nine-hole frisbee golf course

Sand volleyball court / swings / playground

Lots of fun yard games

Live music, storytelling, wildlife demos and movie nights

Nightly s’mores around artisan firepits

Clear Sky Resorts’ unique geodesic dome accommodations feature expansive windows and skylights providing epic stargazing from the comfort of luxurious beds. Beyond ordinary, every Clear Sky Resorts Sky Dome comes outfitted with a telescope for viewing starry night skies, cozy hanging chair inside and a comfy hammock outside on the private deck. Clear Sky Resorts’ family-sized domes sleep up to seven with a handful of domes featuring fun themed décor and features.

Comments from families that visited during the resort’s inaugural 2021 season speak for themselves. “Our kids did not want to leave” or “our kids want to know when they get to go back” are as common as the resort is unique.

Hey kids, do we have a deal for you! Opening for the 2022 season on Memorial Day weekend, if your parents book your Clear Sky Resorts’ Grand Canyon vacation by April 30, 2022, they save 15%.

For reservations and information, go to https://grandcanyon.clearskyresorts.com/ or contact Clear Sky Resorts by phone at +1-406-219-7811 or email at information@clearskyresorts.com.

About Clear Sky Resorts:

Founded in 2020, Clear Sky Resorts is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. As the first resort of its kind in the U.S., Clear Sky Resorts delivers a unique hospitality experience with luxurious Sky Domes, perfect for nighttime stargazing and lots of activities that are fun for the whole family.

News Source: Clear Sky Resorts