Calling all astrophiles! If you are a lover of all things celestial, Clear Sky Resorts near the Grand Canyon has some exciting news for you. We are now offering night sky tours guided by an experienced local astronomer and local storyteller.



Join us Thursday through Sunday nights for the opportunity to view constellations, planets, shooting stars, nebulas, and comets with our new resident astronomer, Craig Averell and his large aperture telescope. Craig is a member of the acclaimed Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, has more than twenty years of experience at the Grand Canyon Star Party, and is an astronomy educator at MCC College.

On Monday through Wednesday nights, join us for night sky tours with Miranda Baldosky, a local storyteller who possesses an intimate understanding of the Grand Canyon night sky and common constellations visible in Valle, AZ. To reserve your spot for a captivating night sky tour, call +1-888-704-4455 or visit the front desk. Please note that tours are weather-dependent, and the times may vary. A nominal fee is charged and paid directly to the vendor.



The dark night sky is a source of wonder and stargazing can be a great activity for helping us to put our lives in perspective. When we gaze upon the night sky, we realize how insignificant we, and our problems, really are. It reminds us that our place in the cosmos is miniscule compared to the vastness of the universe and accentuates the endless possibilities that lie beyond our planet.

Due to widespread use of artificial light invading the night sky, our ability to see the stars has eroded, especially in urban areas. In June 2019, Grand Canyon National Park was awarded the status of an International Dark Sky Park, meaning it is one of the best places to view the night sky in the entire world.

Timing is crucial for the ultimate stargazing experience at Clear Sky Resorts Grand Canyon. During the full moon, the brightness obscures the visibility of the stars, whereas the darkest skies can be experienced around the new moon. Also mark your calendars for August 10-14, 2023, the peak period of the Perseid Meteor Shower which graces stargazers every year from mid-July to late August.

To ensure that your enchanting night under the starry sky is complete, make Clear Sky Resorts Grand Canyon your accommodations of choice. As one of America’s most unique and spectacular places to vacation, our spacious Sky Domes feature expansive windows providing unparalleled stargazing and views from the comfort of your luxurious bed.



“Nights in your dome are magical, I definitely got lost in the stars,” said a guest who rated their Clear Sky Resorts experience as five-star plus a few thousand. After falling asleep under a sky full of stars, you wake up to a magnificent Arizona sunrise over an other-worldly high desert landscape. “I loved this place! You feel as though you’re on another planet,” exclaimed another guest.

Beyond ordinary, Clear Sky Resorts’ Sky Domes offer luxurious touches that distinguish us from other glamping resorts. Each dome is equipped with a climate-control system, ensuring comfort during warm days and cool nights, as well as its own private bath with a large glass-enclosed shower featuring a rain showerhead and plush towels.

Spanning 40-acres, our resort provides numerous opportunities to get to know your fellow guests, your family and even yourself. Fun, family-friendly activities create unforgettable memories and make every Clear Sky Resorts vacation a once-in-a-lifetime adventure that you’ll want to experience again and again.

For reservations and information, go to https://grandcanyon.clearskyresorts.com/ or contact Clear Sky Resorts via phone at +1-888-704-4455 or email at information@clearskyresorts.com.

About Clear Sky Resorts:

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Clear Sky Resorts revolutionizes the hospitality experience. As the first resort of its kind in the U.S., we provide unique accommodations in luxurious Sky Domes, perfect for nighttime stargazing, along with a wide array of entertaining activities for the entire family.

Discover more at https://clearskyresorts.com/.

VIDEO: Dark night sky time lapse over Clear Sky Grand Canyon – https://youtu.be/NVv4Yjy63g4

