IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 7, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Cloudvirga, a Stewart-owned provider of digital point-of-sale platforms for lenders, today announced a new integration between its Horizon POS platform and the ICE PPE from Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE). Built on ICE’s latest API framework for mortgage technology, the integration allows loan officers to request loan pricing, validate product eligibility and request rate locks from ICE PPE directly within Horizon’s Loan Center.

Horizon is a retail and consumer-direct digital mortgage platform designed to simplify the loan process for borrowers and loan officers alike. Its feature-rich Loan Center gives loan officers the tools to work more efficiently and streamline borrower communication.

The ICE PPE is the only product and pricing engine natively embedded into the Encompass® loan origination system (LOS) from ICE Mortgage Technology®. It allows lenders to efficiently search products and pricing across hundreds of programs, deliver instant rate quotes to borrowers and submit lock requests — all while maintaining data consistency within Encompass.

Using the new integration, loan officers can initiate a pricing and eligibility search at any stage of the loan process, whether generating a quick quote for a prospective borrower or working with a completed loan application. Loan officers can submit rate lock requests directly within Horizon’s Loan Center, with decisions from the secondary lock desk instantly reflected in Horizon and emailed to the submitting loan officer. By syncing with the ICE PPE throughout the origination process, Horizon continually validates pricing and eligibility data to ensure changes in borrower circumstance never cause a loan file to advance to automated underwriting or disclosures with inaccurate pricing.

“Lenders need fast, reliable pricing and eligibility data to stay competitive — and they need it at their fingertips,” said Maria Moskver, CEO of Cloudvirga. “This integration gives loan officers more control and confidence throughout the origination process by combining Horizon’s flexibility with the trusted pricing power of ICE PPE.”

Encompass Partner Connect enables the integration of key third-party products and services with ICE Mortgage Technology solutions. ICE does not own, control nor endorse any specific industry participant or the product/service provided. Loan originators and servicers are responsible for vetting, selecting and contracting with the providers of their choosing.

Cloudvirga is a leading provider of digital point-of-sale platforms designed to engage borrowers and increase lending efficiency. Its modular solutions help lenders streamline the loan process, improve accuracy and scale operations without sacrificing the human touch. Cloudvirga is a subsidiary of Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC), a customer-focused, global title insurance and real estate services company. For more information, visit https://www.cloudvirga.com/.

