IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Cloudvirga, a Stewart-owned provider of digital point-of-sale platforms for lenders, announced that Tropos, its next-generation borrower portal, has been named Loan Application Solution of the Year in the 2025 PropTech Breakthrough Awards.



Launched in May, Tropos empowers lenders to deliver personalized, intuitive digital experiences that drive conversion, reduce time to close and establish lasting customer relationships. The portal’s out-of-the-box configurability allows financial institutions to tailor the borrower experience to any number of business units, brands or lending products without coding. Though most borrowers proceed through Tropos’ intuitive loan application journey in a self-directed fashion, the portal makes it easy to get in touch with a loan officer when more assistance is needed.

“With thousands of nominations coming in from all over the world for this year’s PropTech Breakthrough Awards program, the competition was extremely fierce,” said Bryan Vaughn, managing director of PropTech Breakthrough Awards. “The volume and quality of submissions truly encompass the best and brightest companies within the global PropTech market today.”

“This award reinforces the real-world value of Tropos: a solution built not to check a digital box, but to fundamentally improve how lenders engage borrowers,” said Maria Moskver, CEO of Cloudvirga. “Tropos proves that powerful technology can also be intuitive, human-centered, and fast to deploy—traits the industry needs more than ever.”

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a market intelligence organization and global leader in technology research and recognition programs, PropTech Breakthrough evaluates and recognizes standout real estate technology companies, products and services around the world. Now in its fifth year, the annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the international real estate technology industry today.

The full list of 2025 PropTech Breakthrough Award honorees can be viewed at https://proptechbreakthrough.com.

Cloudvirga is a leading provider of digital point-of-sale platforms designed to engage borrowers and increase lending efficiency. Its modular solutions help lenders streamline the loan process, improve accuracy and scale operations without sacrificing the human touch. Cloudvirga is a subsidiary of Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC), a customer-focused, global title insurance and real estate services company. For more information, visit https://www.cloudvirga.com/.

