IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Cloudvirga, a Stewart-owned provider of digital point-of-sale platforms for lenders, today announced the general availability of an admin portal for its Tropos borrower platform, giving lenders greater control over how it works for their business and borrowers. With the new functionality, lenders can adjust organizational settings, manage their brand experience across the business structure, customize loan applications and adapt operational workflows—all without developer assistance.



Image caption: Cloudvirga logo.

The admin portal is designed to help lenders respond faster to market changes, maintain brand consistency across branches and deliver more personalized borrower experiences. Administrators can choose out-of-the-box configurations or build workflows from scratch to match their operational structure.

With the admin portal, lenders can:

Customize the loan application: Use a drag-and-drop page builder to develop and change application flows in real time, from adding, modifying and reordering questions and supporting text to adjusting question types and required response formats.

Use a drag-and-drop page builder to develop and change application flows in real time, from adding, modifying and reordering questions and supporting text to adjusting question types and required response formats. Brand the experience: Implement color schemes, visual branding and legal content like privacy policies to align the borrower’s experience with business requirements at every organizational level.

Implement color schemes, visual branding and legal content like privacy policies to align the borrower’s experience with business requirements at every organizational level. Configure organizational hierarchies: Establish any structure, from corporate level to individual loan officers, with the option for distinct application sites and product experiences tied to subdomain URLs.

Establish any structure, from corporate level to individual loan officers, with the option for distinct application sites and product experiences tied to subdomain URLs. Keep legal content current: Update privacy policies, terms of use, disclosures and licensing as needed.

Update privacy policies, terms of use, disclosures and licensing as needed. Manage borrower communications: Configure custom or standard SMS messages and emails for targeted borrower groups.

Configure custom or standard SMS messages and emails for targeted borrower groups. Control vendor integrations: Manage connections for key integrations such as credit, eSign, verification, LOS import/export and more with the option to add proprietary integrations via MISMO-mapped APIs.

Manage connections for key integrations such as credit, eSign, verification, LOS import/export and more with the option to add proprietary integrations via MISMO-mapped APIs. Activate or deactivate tasks: Adjust task triggers to meet changing business needs.

Adjust task triggers to meet changing business needs. Manage users: Add administrators, loan officers and other members of the loan team individually or in bulk, assign permissions and send invitations for account setup.

Add administrators, loan officers and other members of the loan team individually or in bulk, assign permissions and send invitations for account setup. Track loan activity: Generate and export real-time reports on loan officer activity and fallout tracking.

“The admin portal puts configuration power directly in lenders’ hands,” said Shakeya Fort, senior product manager at Cloudvirga. “By making it easier to tailor Tropos to organizational needs, we’re helping lenders respond faster to market changes and create borrower experiences that strengthen relationships from application to close.”

Lenders can learn more about the Tropos borrower platform and its new admin portal by visiting https://www.lendwithtropos.com/ or requesting a personalized demo.

‍About Cloudvirga

Cloudvirga is a leading provider of digital point-of-sale platforms designed to engage borrowers and increase lending efficiency. Its modular solutions help lenders streamline the loan process, improve accuracy and scale operations without sacrificing the human touch. Cloudvirga is a subsidiary of Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC), a customer-focused, global title insurance and real estate services company. For more information, visit https://www.cloudvirga.com/.

Tags: @Cloudvirga #mortgage #lending

LOGO link for media: https://www.cloudvirga.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/Cloudvirga_Horizontal_Logo_blue-1.png

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Leslie W. Colley

Depth for Cloudvirga

leslie@depthpr.com

(678) 622-6229

News Source: Cloudvirga Inc.