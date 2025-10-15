IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Cloudvirga, a Stewart-owned provider of digital point-of-sale platforms for lenders, today announced the integration of its Horizon POS with Stewart Valuation Intelligence, LLC (SVI), a national provider of appraisal management and residential real estate valuation services. Borrowers applying on a self-serve basis can request an appraisal directly, while loan officers can initiate and manage orders when completing an application on a borrower’s behalf.



Image caption: Cloudvirga integrates Horizon POS with Stewart Valuation Intelligence to streamline appraisal ordering.

The result is a simpler, faster appraisal process that eliminates manual handoffs and keeps both lenders and borrowers informed at every step. By reducing friction and improving transparency, the integration helps lenders shorten cycle times and deliver a more consistent borrower experience.

Lenders decide how tasks are triggered: automatically upon intent to proceed, or by the loan officer sending a secure link to the borrower. Each request is first routed to the loan officer for review before being released to SVI, ensuring details such as FHA case numbers can be added when needed.

SVI then assigns the appraisal through its ValueGuard software to the lender’s contracted AMC, which may include SVI itself or another AMC in the network. Real-time status updates—from order acceptance through inspection and report delivery—flow back to Horizon, where loan officers and borrowers can view the appraisal securely. The integration also supports revision requests, order holds and cancellations, with SVI handling payment collection through its secure system.

“This integration removes a long-standing friction point in the mortgage process,” said Kendra Walters, director of product development for Horizon at Cloudvirga. “By bringing SVI’s appraisal technology into Horizon, we’re giving lenders a more efficient way to manage appraisals and giving borrowers the same consistency and transparency they expect from every other part of the loan process.”

“SVI is committed to appraisal innovation that improves lender efficiency and borrower experience,” said John “J.R.” Raftery, director of valuation strategy at Stewart Valuation Intelligence. “Working with Cloudvirga extends that commitment by embedding our valuation technology directly into the loan workflow, where it can make the greatest impact.”

Lenders can learn more about Horizon POS and its integrations by visiting https://www.cloudvirga.com/.

‍About Cloudvirga:

Cloudvirga is a leading provider of digital point-of-sale platforms designed to engage borrowers and increase lending efficiency. Its modular solutions help lenders streamline the loan process, improve accuracy and scale operations without sacrificing the human touch. Cloudvirga is a subsidiary of Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC), a customer-focused, global title insurance and real estate services company. For more information, visit https://www.cloudvirga.com/.

About SVI:

SVI is a nationwide leader in residential valuation, combining human expertise with advanced technology. Leveraging AI-driven tools and intelligent analytics, we streamline workflows, strengthen quality control and surface insights that enable faster, more informed decisions across the valuation lifecycle. Our solutions span traditional appraisals, GSE-compliant modernization solutions, BPOs, evaluations, AVMs, hybrids, inspections and review services. Learn more at stewartvaluation.com.

