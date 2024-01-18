PORTO, Portugal, Jan. 18, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Concordia has named Porto, Portugal as the host city for its 2024 Europe Summit, taking place May 28-29, 2024. Building on the 2023 Concordia Europe Summit, which took place last June in Madrid, Spain (view the report), Concordia’s fourth Europe Summit will bring together 100 decision makers for a set of high-level, interactive, and largely closed-door conversations on key challenges, opportunities, and priorities dominating the European agenda. Through Concordia’s Concilium format, leaders will be positioned in front of an intimate audience and conversations will focus on three key themes: The Energy Transition; Economic Growth & Competitiveness; and, Cooperation, Peace & Security.



Caption: CONCORDIA.

The Chair of the 2024 Europe Summit is H.E. José Manuel Barroso, Concordia Leadership Council Member, Chair of Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance, and Former President of the European Commission, who commented: “Europe, throughout its rich history, has weathered countless tribulations, transformations, and triumphs. The region is at the precipice of a new chapter that demands our collective attention, candid discussions between the public and private sectors, and the forging of actionable, forward-thinking solutions. By bringing together leaders from various spheres, including government, business, civil society, and academia, the 2024 Europe Summit will inspire a setting that welcomes transparent discussions and innovative thinking. I’m thrilled to once again serve as Chair of this year’s Europe Summit and look forward to coming together in Portugal.”

Previous Concordia Europe Summits have heard from then-U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, David van Weel, NATO’s Assistant Secretary General for Innovation, Hybrid, and Cyber, and Helena Herrero, President & CEO, HP (Spain & Portugal). Speakers, partners, and sponsors for the 2024 Europe Summit will be announced on www.concordia.net on a rolling basis.

Concordia’s Co-Founders, Matthew Swift and Nicholas Logothetis, said: “Our fourth Europe Summit will not only provide key insights into the foremost challenges affecting Europe, but inspire the policy making necessary to drive progress. Welcoming many speakers from various industries, sectors, and countries, including ambassadors, former presidents and prime ministers, C-level executives, industry innovators, and reporters, we look forward to identifying opportunities for market-based, environmental, cyber-resilient solutions to the biggest challenges facing the European and global communities.”

While the majority of conversations will be off the record, participants will have the opportunity to share their perspectives with select reporters in dedicated press breakouts and interviews. For press enquiries, contact Rita Lockheart at rlockheart@concordia.net.

About Concordia:

Concordia, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, is the leading public-private sector convener, establishing and elevating market-led solutions to global challenges. Concordia was founded in 2011 by Matthew A. Swift and Nicholas M. Logothetis.

More information: https://www.concordia.net/

View the 2023 Concordia Europe Summit report: https://uploads.concordia.net/2023/07/13142829/2023-Concordia-Europe-Summit-Report.pdf

MULTIMEDIA:

*LOGO Link for media: https://www.send2press.com/300dpi/22-0316-s2p-concordia-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Concordia