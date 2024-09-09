NEW YORK, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, will participate in the 14th Concordia Annual Summit in New York, where The Diana Award will take center stage in a conversation focused on youth empowerment and mental health. The Duke will join Dr. Tessy Ojo, CBE, CEO of The Diana Award, alongside two recipients of The Legacy Award, who will share their insights on overcoming challenges and creating positive change.



Image caption: Concordia Annual Summit.

This timely discussion will address the mental health struggles affecting today’s youth, while also emphasizing the importance of resilience, leadership, and community engagement. By focusing on these critical issues, The Diana Award and Concordia aim to inspire the next generation of young leaders to take action within their communities and beyond, driving lasting, intergenerational impact.

The Diana Award CEO Dr. Tessy Ojo, CBE commented: “The Diana Award is delighted to be leading this conversation with young people and Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex as we mark our 25th Anniversary year. We know young people face many challenges today but their compassion, determination and agency to make positive change now and in the future is immense. The Concordia Annual Summit gives us the platform to share our insights and lead positive change.”

The session, made possible by Concordia Lead Sponsor ServiceNow, is a continuation of The Diana Award’s commitment to empowering young people who embody the spirit of Diana, Princess of Wales’ legacy through their dedication to social change.

Concordia Co-Founder, President & CEO Matthew Swift expressed: “Concordia is proud to partner with Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and The Diana Award to provide a platform that encourages greater partnership in addressing the mental health needs of our future leaders. It is our shared mission to strive for meaningful, cross-sector solutions that ensure the next generation is empowered to tackle the pressing issues of our time.”

The Diana Award’s unwavering commitment to empowering young people is rooted in Princess Diana’s belief that, with the right support, young people have the power to change the world. As a past speaker at the Concordia Annual Summit, Dr. Ojo highlighted the charity’s ongoing strategic focus on areas where young people face the most challenges today, particularly in mental health, social and economic barriers, and youth leadership, emphasizing the urgent need for inclusive representation and resilience-building among youth in an increasingly disconnected world.

Concordia is the leading public-private sector convener, with the Annual Summit the largest and most inclusive nonpartisan gathering alongside the United Nations General Assembly. The Annual Summit brings together today’s preeminent global C-suite executives, heads of state, government officials, nonprofit leaders, and entrepreneurs to explore the greatest global challenges of our time and identify opportunities for market-led solutions. This year’s agenda will cover pivotal topics shaping our world, from the transformative impact of AI on industries to the landscape of international business, geopolitics, migration, healthcare, education, and more.

Top speakers at the 2024 Concordia Annual Summit include U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D., Poul Weihrauch, CEO Mars Inc., Adm. Christopher Grady, Vice Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff of U.S. Department of Defense, The Hon. Chrissy Houlahan, Representative, U.S. House of Representatives (PA-06), Dr. Rajiv J. Shah, President, Rockefeller Foundation, Barbara Humpton, President and CEO, Siemens USA, Dan Levy, Vice President, Amazon Web Services, and The Hon. Mike Waltz, Representative, U.S. House of Representatives (FL-06), and many others.

Learn more: https://www.concordia.net/annualsummit/2024-concordia-annual-summit/

For press inquiries, contact Emanuel Echeverri at eecheverri@concordia.net.

About Concordia:

Concordia, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, is the leading public-private sector convener, establishing and elevating market-led solutions to global challenges. Concordia was founded in 2011 by Matthew A. Swift and Nicholas M. Logothetis. Learn more: https://www.concordia.net/.

