MIAMI, Fla., April 22, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — This morning at its 2024 Americas Summit, Concordia – the leading public-private sector convener – announced a partnership with CrossBoundary Group’s Fund for Nature (FFN). The announcement was made publicly during the session Expanding Access to Capital for Nature-Based Carbon Projects featuring H.E. Iván Duque, Former President of the Republic of Colombia and Chair of the Concordia Amazonas Initiative, Kate Wharton, Managing Director and Head of Natural Capital at CrossBoundary, and Matthew Swift, Co-Founder, President & CEO of Concordia.



“This partnership marks a significant milestone in the development of the Concordia Amazonas Initiative, and will see Concordia expand financing to nature-based projects focused on the Amazon rainforest,” commented President Duque. “Drawing on Concordia’s power of convening and the Fund for Nature’s climate investment expertise and impact-driven strategy, we look forward to ensuring the proactive deployment of solutions critical to protecting biodiversity.”

Launched in 2022, the Concordia Amazonas Initiative holds high-level strategic convenings in the Amazon rainforest to identify and implement scalable and sustainable market-led, nature-based solutions that shape the future of the region. The 2024 Concordia Amazonas Summit will take place in Guyana on July 9-13, bringing together leaders from the public, private, and NGO sectors, along with investors and indigenous communities.

CrossBoundary Group is a Global Patron Member of Concordia and the Fund for Nature is their investment vehicle that provides up-front finance for nature-based carbon projects, with the mission of scaling investment into nature-based solutions in emerging and frontier markets. The Fund for Nature, in collaboration with Concordia Amazonas, is committed to expanding access to capital for high-integrity carbon projects in the Amazon biome.

“With only about 3% of global climate finance going towards nature-based solutions today, the Fund for Nature is addressing the massive funding gap for high-integrity projects in critical ecosystems globally,” said CrossBoundary’s Head of Natural Capital, Kate Wharton. “We are thrilled to partner with the Concordia Amazonas Initiative to expand our impact in the Amazon region, where there are exciting opportunities in which climate impact, biodiversity impact, and community impact go hand-in-hand.”

Matthew Swift, Concordia’s Co-Founder, President & CEO, said: “Across the Amazon rainforest, there is a lack of early-stage development capital to de-risk projects, enhance impact, and accelerate market development. Thanks to CrossBoundary Group, the Fund for Nature provides up-front finance for nature-based carbon projects in emerging and frontier markets. Their focus on ensuring equitable outcomes for all and working with local communities aligns closely with the approach of our Amazonas Initiative, and as such we’re thrilled to be acting as the conveners for their expansion in the region.”

Given the unique nature of the Concordia Amazonas Summit, capacity is limited and participation is determined on a case-by-case basis. Partnership and sponsorship opportunities are available to foundations, committed corporations, and nonprofits to support and shape the program. To learn more, please email partnerships@concordia.net.

About Concordia:

Concordia, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, is the leading public-private sector convener, establishing and elevating market-led solutions to global challenges. Concordia was founded in 2011 by Matthew A. Swift and Nicholas M. Logothetis.

Learn more: https://www.concordia.net/

https://www.concordia.net/amazonas/2024-amazonas-summit/

About CrossBoundary Group:

CrossBoundary Group was founded in 2011 with the mission to unlock capital for sustainable growth and strong returns in underserved markets. Today, CrossBoundary Group has 200+ team members across 20+ offices worldwide.

