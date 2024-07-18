GEORGETOWN, Guyana, July 18, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In a landmark announcement during the 2024 Concordia Amazonas Summit last week, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali revealed plans to double Guyana’s protected areas, currently covering around 8.4% of the country’s landmass, within 18 months. The announcement was made during the opening dinner of the Summit at the president’s home, featuring President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali along with H.E. Iván Duque, Former President of the Republic of Colombia and Chair of the Concordia Amazonas Initiative, Matthew Swift, Co-Founder, President & CEO of Concordia, and Vickram Bharrat, Minister of Natural Resources, Guyana.



President Ali reinforced the need to carry conversations on protecting biodiversity globally, highlighting Guyana’s success in creating a national biodiversity strategy and its global scalability. “Guyana is committed to investing in clean energy and stimulating low-carbon growth as well as protecting our rainforest against climate change and biodiversity loss and aligning with global climate goals. It’s a short timeframe but in the interest of the planet, we’ll develop a model and demonstrate it can work at scale.”

The initiative forms a crucial part of the second phase of the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS). The plan will prioritize the country’s low deforestation rates, drive innovative climate finance mechanisms, and create a new global Oscar for climate and environment to elevate worldwide awareness and focus on sustainable development. The strategy includes monetizing carbon credits to fund sustainable livelihoods in indigenous communities, exemplifying Guyana’s leadership in climate action. Currently, the country has a USD 750 million contract under the carbon credit sales, with 15% of these funds going directly to indigenous villages for sustainable livelihood activities.

“Guyana exemplifies how nations can harness industry to uplift communities from poverty while championing conservation efforts in a region known for its minimal deforestation. President Ali’s proactive stance underscores the imperative for inclusive, sustainable development and his vision to lead a series of countries on a large-scale biodiversity agenda, supported by market-driven mechanisms, will ensure a robust protection strategy in the short, medium, and long term. We are committed to advocating for this agenda, and making sure we are integrating the private sector into these dialogues to safeguard our national heritage in global forums such as the G20, the United Nations General Assembly, COP 30, and Concordia, ensuring it becomes a cornerstone of international dialogue,” remarked President Duque.

Key areas of the LCDS 2030 include (i) investing in clean energy and stimulating low-carbon growth, (ii) protecting against climate change and biodiversity loss, and (iii) aligning with global climate goals. Within the next 18 months the government will double the total protected areas to 16%, aiming to achieve 30% by 2030.

Matthew Swift, Concordia’s Co-Founder, President & CEO, stated: “President Ali’s announcement marks a pivotal moment in leadership and global collaboration. With this initiative the President is setting a new precedent in climate action by developing scalable models for environmental protection at a global scale. At Concordia, we are honored to facilitate discussions that catalyze such transformative initiatives. Witnessing these commitments unfold at our Summit underscores the power of collective action in advancing biodiversity conservation and sustainable development.”

In addition to President Ali’s announcement, Sophia Point Rainforest Research Centre signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Conservation International, reinforcing Guyana’s commitment to biodiversity conservation and sustainable development. Concordia, as the first international group to visit the research center, supports these initiatives through its Concordia Amazonas Initiative and environmental governance.

Nicola Green, Co-Founder & Chair of Trustees at Sophia Point, said: “We at Sophia Point are delighted to partner with Conservation International Guyana to collaborate on programs to conserve and better understand Guyana’s natural resources and unique biodiversity. Our partnership will work towards achieving our mission of transforming conservation and education in Guyana and championing the Indigenous communities that have been guardians of the rainforest for generations. We were honored to have H.E Iván Duque, former President of the Republic of Columbia, and Patricia Zurika, of Conservation International, witness the signing.”

From Conservation International Guyana, vice president Curtis Bernard highlighted “Guyana’s approach to development with nature is novel and an emerging global touchstone in ‘development done right.’ We at Conservation International Guyana gladly welcome our partnership with Sophia Point and see it as an important step towards supporting the achievements of Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy. The LCDS requires consistent and collective action across local, national and international spaces, and Sophia Point is a significant addition in efforts to better understand and sustainably utilize Guyana’s rich biodiversity.”

Jason Frayser, Commissioner of the Protected Areas Commission, commented on the events: “Sophia Point is a beacon of what can be achieved when conservation and scientific inquiry are prioritized. We hope that many other places will follow this exemplary model.”

Launched in 2022, the Concordia Amazonas Initiative holds high-level strategic convenings in the Amazon rainforest to identify and implement scalable and sustainable market-led, nature-based solutions that shape the future of the region. The 2025 Concordia Amazonas Summit will take place in Brazil next year in July, bringing together leaders from the public, private, and NGO sectors, along with investors and indigenous communities. More information on the 2025 Concordia Amazonas Summit: https://www.concordia.net/amazonas/2025-amazonas-summit/

