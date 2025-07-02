LOS ANGELES, Calif., July 2, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — As the world marks the 75th anniversary of the groundbreaking book “Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health,” Dianetics Running Teams are hitting the pavement from Austin to Los Angeles, promoting mental clarity and physical fitness through participation in races nationwide, the Church of Scientology International announced today. This milestone year highlights the enduring impact of Dianetics, first published in 1950, and its ongoing mission to support well-being through community engagement and athletic endeavors.



Photo caption: Members of the Dianetics Running Team in Austin proudly display their team spirit, celebrating the 75th anniversary of “Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health” with a commitment to mental clarity and physical fitness through running events across the city.

At the recent inaugural Old Zoo Half Marathon in Griffith Park, Los Angeles, the Dianetics Running Team made a strong showing, securing third place overall in the half marathon team competition. Individual achievements included John’s second-place finish in the 60–64 age group for the half marathon and Neal’s victory in the 70+ age group for the 12K distance. Team members Curt, Shawn, James, and John competed in the half marathon, while Matt and Neal represented the team in the 12K. The event, praised for its scenic, shaded course and smooth organization, underscored the team’s commitment to blending athletic achievement with the message of mental health awareness that has defined Dianetics for over seven decades.

The Dianetics Running Teams draw inspiration from a rich history of athletic excellence, dating back to their remarkable success in the 1990s United States Corporate Athletics Association (USCAA) Marathon Championships. In 1993, the Dianetics team clinched first place in the Los Angeles Marathon corporate competition with an impressive combined time of 11:38:37 across 42 finishers, outpacing major corporations like AT&T. This legacy of competitive spirit continues to fuel their participation in contemporary events, including the annual Holiday Classic in Clearwater, Florida—now in its 35th year—and the “Say No To Drugs Holiday Classic” in Los Angeles, which has drawn thousands of athletes to support drug-free living.

Beyond competition, the Dianetics Running Teams embody personal transformation. One team member shared a powerful story of overcoming a life-altering injury at age 12 that left him unable to use his arms properly. Through Dianetics auditing techniques, he regained his confidence and competitive edge, eventually qualifying for national canoeing championships despite medical prognoses. His journey reflects the profound impact of Dianetics, that motivates his involvement in the running team to spread awareness of its benefits.

From Austin’s vibrant running community to the iconic trails of Los Angeles, Dianetics Running Teams are marking this historic anniversary by fostering community spirit and promoting the dual importance of mental and physical health. Supported by the Church of Scientology these teams continue to inspire runners of all levels to pursue self-improvement and a balanced lifestyle.

About Dianetics:

First published in 1950, Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health by L. Ron Hubbard introduced a revolutionary approach to mental well-being. Its principles continue to inspire millions worldwide, with initiatives like the Dianetics Running Teams, promoting health, clarity, and community engagement through athletic programs.

