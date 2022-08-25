TORRANCE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of fully-compliant loan document generation, regulatory compliance, and comprehensive eMortgage services, announced that it again made Inc. 5000’s list of fastest-growing private companies for 2022.



Companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 list are ranked according to percentage of revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. DocMagic’s growth rate for this three-year period was 100 percent, earning the company the rank of 4,434 in the financial services category.

“We are honored to have achieved a growth rate that places us on Inc.’s prestigious list of rapidly growing U.S. companies for a second time,” said Dominic Iannitti, president and CEO of DocMagic. “The mortgage banking industry continues to be a highly competitive environment. Making this list in back-to-back years tells us that our digital solutions are putting our growing list of lender-clients in the most efficient, compliant and cost-effective positions possible.”

DocMagic’s award-winning Total eClose™ platform, document generation, automated compliance and targeted digital lending solutions are credited with helping lenders successfully operate in an unprecedentedly high-volume lending landscape.

Inc. magazine stated that the companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Notable is that the total revenue among the 5000 companies on the 2022 list was $317.5 billion with 1,178,549 jobs added. Only 945 companies on this year’s list were repeat honorees like DocMagic.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

About DocMagic

DocMagic, Inc. is the leading provider of fully compliant document generation, automated compliance, eSignature and comprehensive eMortgage solutions for the mortgage industry. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Torrance, Calif., DocMagic, Inc. develops award-winning software, mobile apps, and web-based systems for the production and delivery of compliant loan document packages. The company’s solutions connect industry participants, promote collaboration, and ensure data integrity to execute precision-based digital lending transactions. The company’s compliance experts and in-house legal staff consistently monitor legal and regulatory changes at both the federal and state levels to ensure accuracy. For more information on DocMagic, visit https://www.docmagic.com/.

About Inc.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

