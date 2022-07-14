TORRANCE, Calif., July 14, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of fully-compliant loan document generation, regulatory compliance, and comprehensive eMortgage services, announced that its president and CEO, Dominic Iannitti, has been selected by Mortgage Banker magazine as a 2022 Legends of Lending award recipient.



PHOTO CAPTION: DocMagic president and CEO, Dominic Iannitti.

The Legends of Lending award evaluates the most talented, ambitious and legendary individuals in the mortgage industry. The inaugural class is comprised of executives who have made an extraordinary impact on the mortgage industry over the course of their careers and highlights each winner on a personal level.

Mortgage Banker magazine stated that all nominations were reviewed carefully by a panel of judges, arriving at an elite list of 29 winners for the first-time accolade. Nominees were evaluated based on the significant contributions they have made to the mortgage industry along with their accomplishments and leadership characteristics that define them as legends.

“I am truly honored to win an award that acknowledges the achievements of industry leaders throughout their careers, and I thank the judges at Mortgage Banker magazine for the time they took to review the many nominations received,” stated Iannitti. “There is something truly special about being recognized for making a difference across an entire industry. I humbly accept this distinguished award and congratulate each of this year’s winners.”



Image Caption: Legends of Lending award.

Mr. Iannitti founded DocMagic in 1987 and has since grown the company into one of the industry’s most dominant fintech providers. Under Iannitti’s leadership, the award-winning software firm has developed high-impact digital mortgage solutions that lead the industry in innovation and early adoption. He is committed to digitizing critical areas of the mortgage process, and has created many of the solutions required to facilitate an end-to-end paperless eMortgage.

DocMagic’s ongoing success is, in part, attributed to Dominic’s long-term vision, passion for innovation, and nimble leadership style. He has helped tackle some of the industry’s most pressing problems, bringing all of the necessary members of the supply chain together to collaborate on issues and arrive at solutions.

Iannitti has earned over 100 awards and accolades over the course of his mortgage career. He is a well-known figure in the industry and has a reputation for his unwavering dedication and energy to always move the industry forward through creativity and digitization.

The complete list of Mortgage Banker magazine’s inaugural Legends of Lending class can be found by accessing the digital edition, which includes a one-on-one Q&A interview with each winner: https://nationalmortgageprofessional.com/magazine/mortgage-banker-magazine/legends-lending/digital-edition

About DocMagic:

DocMagic, Inc. is the leading provider of fully compliant document generation, automated compliance, eSignature and comprehensive

eMortgage solutions for the mortgage industry. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Torrance, Calif., DocMagic, Inc. develops award-winning software, mobile apps, and web-based systems for the production and delivery of compliant loan document packages. The company’s solutions connect industry participants, promote collaboration, and ensure data integrity to execute precision-based digital lending transactions. The company’s compliance experts and in-house legal staff consistently monitor legal and regulatory changes at both the federal and state levels to ensure accuracy. For more information on DocMagic, visit https://www.docmagic.com/.

