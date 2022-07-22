TORRANCE, Calif., July 22, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of fully-compliant loan document generation, regulatory compliance, and comprehensive eMortgage services, announced that Brian D. Pannell, the company’s chief eServices executive, has been recognized by National Mortgage Professional (NMP) magazine as one of the most connected mortgage professionals within the industry for 2022.



NMP states that people named to the annual list are successful, well-connected, and powerful networkers and influencers who are completely dedicated to the mortgage industry. The award assesses the degree of connectivity winners have within the mortgage industry. Specifically, nominees are evaluated based on the extent to which they have leveraged social media platforms to successfully collaborate with industry colleagues, share ideas, promote positive news and events, and evangelize for the good of the industry.

“I am honored that the judges at NMP have selected me for this award,” stated Pannell. “Being recognized as ’connected’ is a reflection of how industry peers perceive the value of our insights and the contributions we make in our respective areas to consistently serve as trusted sources of guidance, information and leadership. At DocMagic, our clients rely on our deep subject-matter expertise and I’m proud to be able to share my experience and insights to help advance the lending process.”



Amid an ever-evolving mortgage market and technology landscape, NMP’s Most Connected winners stand out from their peers as thought leaders and influencers providing analysis, assessment and guidance to help mortgage industry participants better understand how to adapt and change to successfully compete in today’s market.

Pannell was applauded by his peers and NMP’s judges as a subject matter expert and leader on eSignings, eNotarizations, eClosings, eNotes, eVaults, eWarehouses, and more. He has helped countless lenders, banks, servicers, technology providers, GSEs and others understand the immense value of going “e.” He is passionate about sharing the benefits of eMortgage adoption through his industry contacts, affiliations with industry associations and conferences, the mortgage industry media, and through the personal connectivity that social media provides.

The complete list of 2022 Most Connected award winners can be found in the July edition of NMP’s digital magazine. https://nationalmortgageprofessional.com/magazine/nmp-magazine/40-year-old-virgin-mortgage/digital-edition

DocMagic, Inc. is the leading provider of fully compliant document generation, automated compliance, eSignature and comprehensive eMortgage solutions for the mortgage industry. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Torrance, Calif., DocMagic, Inc. develops award-winning software, mobile apps, and web-based systems for the production and delivery of compliant loan document packages. The company’s solutions connect industry participants, promote collaboration, and ensure data integrity to execute precision-based digital lending transactions. The company’s compliance experts and in-house legal staff consistently monitor legal and regulatory changes at both the federal and state levels to ensure accuracy. For more information on DocMagic, visit https://www.docmagic.com/.

