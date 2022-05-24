TORRANCE, Calif., May 24, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of compliant loan document generation, automated regulatory compliance and comprehensive eMortgage services, announced that it attained MISMO’s eClosing System and remote online notarization (RON) certifications for its Total eClose™ solution.

Both certifications are part of MISMO’s eMortgage Technology Certification Program created to support, advance and increase the mortgage industry’s adoption of digital solutions and is specifically designed to facilitate and encourage eClosing transactions. Moreover, the RON certification confirms that the provider’s platform, procedures, and policies comply with MISMO standards and the eClosing certification confirms that the platform meets MISMO-specific requirements.

MISMO standards are widely accepted and used throughout the real estate finance industry, and most major institutions, including government agencies and GSEs, which are utilizing MISMO standards to exchange data with business partners. In addition, agencies like the CFPB have made it clear that their examination and data exchange tools will rely on and conform to the MISMO standard.

DocMagic became Certified MISMO Compliant for eClosing in February of this year and is the only document generation provider with the eClosing certification. In 2021, DocMagic’s proprietary RON capability was offered to its existing client base. The company’s Certified RON solution seamlessly integrates with the company’s industry-leading Total eClose platform, enabling lenders and their borrowers to realize a fully digital closing experience.

“We are pleased to have received these important certifications, which establish standards that improve lenders’ ability to evaluate eClosing technology providers,” stated Dominic Iannitti, president and CEO of DocMagic. “DocMagic has consistently championed the utilization of eClosing and RON technology in an effort to move the industry forward. These certifications help facilitate the adoption process and we fully embrace them.”

DocMagic’s Total eClose platform is a single-source solution that contains all components needed to execute fully paperless eClosings. The award-winning innovation was the first of its kind to be introduced to the mortgage industry in 2014 and since that time has gained widespread market adoption.

About DocMagic:

DocMagic, Inc. is the leading provider of fully compliant document generation, automated compliance, eSignature and comprehensive eMortgage solutions for the mortgage industry. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Torrance, Calif., DocMagic, Inc. develops award-winning software, mobile apps, and web-based systems for the production and delivery of compliant loan document packages. The company’s solutions connect industry participants, promote collaboration, and ensure data integrity to execute precision-based digital lending transactions. The company’s compliance experts and in-house legal staff consistently monitor legal and regulatory changes at both the federal and state levels to ensure accuracy. For more information on DocMagic, visit https://www.docmagic.com/.

About MISMO:

MISMO is the standards development body for the real estate finance industry. MISMO developed a common language for exchanging information for the mortgage finance industry. Today, MISMO standards are accepted and deployed by every type of entity involved in creating mortgages, and they are required by most regulators, housing agencies and the GSEs that participate in the industry. Use of MISMO’s standards has been found to lower per loan costs, improve margins, reduce errors and speed up the loan process by reducing manual, paper-based processes while creating cost savings for the consumer.. For more information, please visit https://www.mismo.org.

Social:

#TotalEclose #RemoteOnlineNotarization #RON #eClosingCertification #RONcertification #MISMOeMortgageTechnologyCertificationProgram #MISMO

MEDIA CONTACT:

Joe Bowerbank

Profundity Communications, Inc.

949-378-9685

jbowerbank@profunditymarketing.com

News Source: DocMagic, Inc.