TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of fully-compliant loan document preparation, regulatory compliance and comprehensive eMortgage services, announced that it has again been selected by National Mortgage Professional (NMP) magazine as a ‘Top Mortgage Employer’ for the fourth year in a row.



NMP arrived at the 2020 winners after polling readers regarding their employers, which was based on the following criteria: corporate culture, compensation, day-to-day management, internal communications, organizational agility, employee training, company resources, marketing, business strategy, ingenuity, innovation, technology usage, overall reputation, and industry participation.

The magazine states that based on the above criteria, it weighted the reasons that were the most important to readers, collected nominations and votes, and factored in industry reputation to create the annual list of Top Mortgage Employers.

DocMagic was identified as a mortgage software provider where employees thrive based on being tech-savvy, service-oriented, highly-motivated, and take extreme pride in what they do.

“We are honored to once again be selected as a Top Mortgage Employer for 2020. Our employees are the backbone of what makes DocMagic one of the most innovative, successful, and forward-thinking technology companies in the mortgage industry,” stated Dominic Iannitti, president and CEO of DocMagic.

Notable is that DocMagic’s Total eClose™ platform is the eClosing leader based on market share, overall satisfaction and lender loyalty in STRATMOR Group’s 2019 Mortgage Technology Insight Study. A second DocMagic technology, the company’s document generation solution, also holds the highest market share in its category. Together, Total eClose and DocMagic’s dynamic document generation can provide lenders with 100 percent paperless eClosings. DocMagic continues to innovate, enhance, and deliver leading-edge digital mortgage automation solutions for lending entities of all types and sizes.

NMP is a well-respected, long-time industry source for extensive news coverage spanning mortgages, origination, compliance, secondary marketing, servicing, settlement, technology, trending, and more.

About DocMagic:

DocMagic, Inc. is the leading provider of fully-compliant loan document preparation, compliance, eSign and eDelivery solutions for the mortgage industry. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Torrance, Calif., DocMagic, Inc. develops software, mobile apps, processes and web- based systems for the production and delivery of compliant loan document packages. The company’s compliance experts and in-house legal staff consistently monitor legal and regulatory changes at both the federal and state levels to ensure accuracy.

For more information on DocMagic, visit www.docmagic.com.

