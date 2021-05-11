TORRANCE, Calif., May 11, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of fully-compliant loan document preparation, automated regulatory compliance and comprehensive eMortgage services, announced that it will be offering its signature pink bunny slippers to each person that donates blood at an upcoming mobile blood drive on Sunday, May 16, 2021, in downtown Los Angeles.

The blood drive is being held by non-profit organization Golden Heart LA in conjunction with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) to help patients. A single pint of blood can save up to two patients’ lives, according to the hospital.

Every month, CHLA patients need approximately 2,000 units of blood and blood components as part of the life-saving care provided at the hospital. To provide these units to patients, CHLA collects blood from approximately 800 blood donors per month. Nearly 90 percent of the blood transfused at the hospital comes directly from its donor center. CHLA says that in order to cover patient use, it requires continued blood donations to sustain the needs of patients.

EVENT DETAILS:

* What: Mobile blood drive

* When: Sunday, May 16, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. PDT

* Where: Onsite Bus – 530 Ramirez Street; Los Angeles, Calif. 90012 (Denny’s Parking Lot)

Golden Heart LA is dedicated to helping children who suffer from life-threatening diseases, disabilities, and illnesses. The organization regularly works with CHLA and other entities to hold blood drives at various locations throughout Southern California.

DocMagic was founded in 1987 by Dominic Iannitti and has developed a reputation of getting involved in events that help charitable causes, especially those pertaining to children. The company’s long-time mascot, named “Doc,” is a novel bunny that has become a recognizable part of its brand within the mortgage industry.

Notable is that the genesis behind the bunny slippers started in 2016 when they were officially introduced at a mortgage technology convention in Los Angeles to celebrate the release of DocMagic’s Total eClose™ eClosing system. Hundreds of conference attendees wore the slippers, which symbolized comfort and borrowers’ newfound ability to easily close a mortgage loan electronically in the comfort of their own homes.

As a result of the pandemic, DocMagic’s eClosing solution has been paramount to ensuring the safety of consumers by eliminating the need for borrowers to travel and sign loan documents in person.

DocMagic’s slippers have grown in popularity over the years after being provided at the Total eClose product launch as well as other events and special occasions. Typically pink in color, the latest version of the slippers has been switched to purple to represent DocMagic’s corporate branding. They are regularly given to good causes as a way of saying “thank you” to volunteers and participants.

More details about the one-day event are available on Golden Heart LA’s Instagram page @GoldenHeartLA. Appointments can be made by visiting Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’s blood donation website https://www.chladonateblood.org/ or by calling 323-361-2441.

About DocMagic:

DocMagic, Inc. is the leading provider of fully compliant document generation, automated compliance, eSignature and comprehensive eMortgage solutions for the mortgage industry. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Torrance, Calif., DocMagic, Inc. develops award-winning software, mobile apps, processes, and web-based systems for the production and delivery of compliant loan document packages. The company’s solutions connect industry participants, promote collaboration, and data integrity to execute precision-based digital lending transactions. The company’s compliance experts and in-house legal staff consistently monitor legal and regulatory changes at both the federal and state levels to ensure accuracy. For more information on DocMagic, visit https://www.docmagic.com/.

About Children’s Hospital Los Angeles:

Founded in 1901, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is the highest-ranked children’s hospital in California and fifth in the nation on the prestigious U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll of best children’s hospitals. U.S. News ranks Children’s Hospital Los Angeles in all 10 specialty categories. Clinical care at the hospital is led by physicians who are faculty members of the Keck School of Medicine of USC through an affiliation dating from 1932. The hospital also operates the largest pediatric residency training program at a freestanding children’s hospital in the Western United States. The Saban Research

Institute of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is home to all basic, translational, clinical and community research conducted at the hospital, allowing proven discoveries to quickly reach patients. Our mission: to create hope and build healthier futures. To learn more, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter, and visit our blog at https://www.chla.org/chla-blog.

