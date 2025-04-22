ALLENDALE, N.J., April 22, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The two Doherty Enterprises-owned Chevys Fresh Mex restaurants in New Jersey are gearing up for their annual Cinco de Mayo parties—New Jersey’s largest celebration of the holiday. This year’s festivities promise a weekend packed with non-stop entertainment, drink specials, a visit from the Red Bull DJ truck, and an array of exciting giveaways including concert tickets, all set to take place at the flagship Clifton location and its sister restaurant in Linden.



Image caption: Red Bull DJ Truck.

Chevys in Clifton, NJ:

The centerpiece of the celebration will be the Clifton event, where a giant outdoor tent will transform the parking lot into a festive party zone.

Saturday, May 3, 2025 (3:00 PM – 12:00 AM): Kick off with a pre-party featuring the high-energy Red Bull DJ truck. Enjoy interactive activities including a “Shot Wheel”—guests pay $5 to spin for tequila shot deals—and a host of exciting giveaways (hats, shirts, beads, and even exclusive tickets to upcoming concerts). Complimentary entry during the pre-party (3:00 PM – 5:00 PM) with special drink tickets for later festivities. Live DJ sets by DJ Uro, Nicco Direnzi, and Mellowtonein.



Monday, May 5, 2025 (3:00 PM – 12:00 AM): The celebration continues with additional giveaways, live performances by a dynamic DJ lineup (including Moe Beats, Jaymie Perez, Olive Oil, and Tone Setta), tickets to Yankees/Mets Subway Series games, and exciting drink promotions.



Sunday, May 4, 2025: The restaurant will be open for regular dining, with no special tent events scheduled.



Chevys in Linden, NJ:

Chevy’s Linden will also join the festivities:

Saturday, May 3, 2025 (7:00 PM – 12:00 AM): A lively indoor celebration with DJ performances and exclusive drink specials.

Monday, May 5, 2025 (3:00 PM – 12:00 AM): A combined indoor/outdoor event featuring DJ sets from AllStar Spotlight, plus the same enticing drink and food specials as Clifton.



“We’re pulling out all the stops this Cinco de Mayo to deliver an unparalleled celebration for our guests,” said Kurt Pahlitzsch, Vice President of Casual Dining at Doherty Enterprises. “With electrifying music, engaging activities, and unbeatable specials, our Cinco events in Clifton and Linden are set to be the talk of New Jersey.”

For more information about Doherty Enterprises, their commitment to their communities, and current job openings, visit http://www.dohertyinc.com.

About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.

Established in 1985, Doherty Enterprises owns and operates more than 160 restaurants in New Jersey, New York, including seven restaurant concepts: Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Panera Bread, Wendy’s, Jinya Ramen Bar, Chevys Fresh Mex and its own concepts, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub and Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas. In addition, Doherty Enterprises is also a franchisee of Sola Salon Studios with 15 locations in Staten Island and New Jersey.

Doherty Enterprises is ranked 27th Largest Franchisee in the United States by Restaurant Finance Monitor, is recognized as the 80th largest Foodservice revenue company in the United States by Nation’s Restaurant News, the 67th largest privately held business in the New York Metro area by Crain’s Business, and 26th in NJ’s Top 250 privately held companies & 5th Largest Family-Owned Business Based on Employees in New Jersey by NJBIZ.

The Doherty vision is to be the “Best Food Service Company in the Communities We Serve” and its mission is to “Wow Every Guest Every Time, Wow our People, Wow Our Communities and Wow Our Suppliers.” Doherty Enterprises has also been lending a helping hand to team members and their immediate families when financially burdened through the WOW a Friend Foundation. To date, the foundation has assisted more than 4,200 people and donated over $5.7 million directly back to those in need. (www.DohertyInc.com).

News Source: Doherty Enterprises