SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 16, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Financial Women of San Francisco (FWSF), an organization dedicated for more than 60 years to advancing the careers of women, names eleven students from Bay Area colleges and universities as its 2023 scholarship recipients. FWSF has awarded more than $3 million in scholarships over the past 35 years to more than 325 Bay Area women.



Image Caption: The 2023 recipients of the Financial Women of San Francisco scholarships will be awarded their scholarships at a luncheon in June, 2023.

“We are so proud of this year’s winners of our scholarships,” says Denise Rigli, FWSF’s 2023 President. “These accomplished women come from diverse backgrounds and have shown remarkable resilience and determination in their efforts to pursue their educational goals in finance and accounting. And we are grateful to our generous donors and supporters who have helped make this happen.”

The FWSF scholarships – $10,000 for undergraduate and $15,000 for graduate students – support each recipient’s educational goals. Beyond financial support, FWSF scholarship recipients also receive mentorship from FWSF members and the opportunity to attend career development and networking events.

Each recipient is an academic and community leader whose goals align with FWSF’s mission to empower and support women in finance. They have founded non-profits, led university clubs and organizations, and served on Boards. Along with a drive to excel in finance, they share a passion to uplift, inspire, and help others—especially women and minorities—by mentoring, volunteering, and supporting their peers and communities.

2023 Graduate Scholarship Recipients:

Aditi Bagepalli – Santa Clara University

Katherine Gruneisen – Stanford University

Marwa Ibrahim – Dominican University of California

Akansha Singh – The Wharton School

Lisa Tran – San Jose State University

Antonia Urovsky – University of San Francisco

2023 Undergraduate Scholarship Recipients:

Snehal Chopra – Saint Mary’s College of California

Jasmin Krishna – California State University, East Bay

Hiya Rakesh Shah– Stanford University

Radha Singh – University of California, Berkeley

Aliyah Sosa – Saint Mary’s College of California

For more information about FWSF or to become a member, click here – https://financialwomensf.org/membership/

For more information please visit http://financialwomensf.org/ or follow the Financial Women of San Francisco on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Financial Women of San Francisco:

For over 60 years, Financial Women of San Francisco has sought to advance the success of women in finance and financial services and to be a source of insight and inspiration to financial women executives and managers throughout the Bay Area.

The organization’s membership includes women in positions of influence within the financial services sector and women who hold senior level positions within non-finance companies, government agencies, and the non-profit sector. Members include CEOs, CFOs, corporate treasurers, CPAs, attorneys, commercial and private bankers, investment advisors, fund managers, securities analysts, administrators, financial planners, consultants, recruiters, and marketers.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Carolyn Avery

Caroflower Productions

carolyn@caroflowers.com

(510) 432-5736

MULTIMEDIA:

Image link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/23-0516-s2p-FWSF-300dpi.jpg

Image caption: The 2023 recipients of the Financial Women of San Francisco scholarships will be awarded their scholarships at a luncheon in June, 2023.

News Source: Financial Women of San Francisco