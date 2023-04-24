SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 24, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Financial Women of San Francisco (FWSF) today named Teresa Bryce Bazemore as the FWSF 2023 Financial Woman of the Year. Ms. Bazemore is the President and CEO of the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco, whose mission is to provide its members with reliable access to low-cost liquidity, essential financial services and expertise, and resources for affordable housing and economic development. Teresa leads the cooperative FHLBank San Francisco in working with its member financial institutions to make the communities served more vibrant, equitable, and resilient.



Photo Caption: Teresa Bryce Bazemore, President and CEO of FHLBank, is FWSF’s 2023 Financial Woman of the Year.

Throughout her career, Teresa has been dedicated to strengthening communities and making a difference in people’s lives. Early in her career, she served on a task force focused on increasing lending to low-to-moderate income people and people of color, an experience that sharpened her focus on expanding access to affordable housing and equitable homeownership opportunity. Teresa also encourages the next generation of leaders to explore career opportunities in the mortgage finance and affordable housing industries, because of how this work directly touches the lives of individuals, families, and communities.

Teresa also recognizes that her growth and career trajectory as a nationally recognized leader was influenced by many mentors and strong female role models. Teresa believes strongly in paying it forward and the FWSF shares Teresa’s commitment to making an impact, to mentoring the next generation of leaders, and to advancing women. These are among the many reasons FWSF has named Teresa Bryce Bazemore its 2023 Financial Woman of the Year.

“I deeply appreciate being recognized by Financial Women of San Francisco, an organization that plays an important role in supporting women in my own organization as well as in the wider Bay Area financial services community,” said Teresa Bryce Bazemore, president and CEO of FHLBank San Francisco. “It is an honor to be in the company of all the exceptional women leaders who have received this award in years past.”

In addition to leading FHLBank San Francisco, Teresa serves on the Board of Directors of T. Rowe Price Funds and First Industrial Realty Trust. She has received many prestigious honors throughout her career. Most recently, during Women’s History Month in March 2023 Teresa was highlighted as a “Woman Making History” for her work transcending barriers in the housing finance industry and creating a legacy for future generations. Teresa was named to Savoy magazine’s 2022 list of Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America, which showcases executives, influencers, and achievers who demonstrate an exemplary record of accomplishments and influence while working to better their community and inspire others.

Denise Rigli, FWSF’s 2023 President and a Partner at Armanino LLP, shared her excitement regarding this year’s honoree, “As economic conditions continue to change and global events shape our financial environment, the world of lending can be a challenging one to navigate, especially for the low-to-moderate income community. It takes an outstanding leader to rise to these challenges and, through an unwavering commitment, make a positive impact on both people today and for generations to come. Teresa has focused her career on ensuring individuals and families have a place to call home and the opportunity to build wealth through homeownership. It is with great respect and admiration that we celebrate Teresa’s outstanding accomplishments and honor her as this year’s Financial Woman of the Year.”

“At FHLBank San Francisco, we benefit as a business from building, nurturing, and leveraging a workforce that represents and reflects the wonderful diversity of the customers and communities we and our member financial institutions serve. The more diverse we are, the better we will be in the future,” Bazemore says. “Women bring valuable perspectives to the table and while there has been progress in diversifying the financial sector, there is much work still to be done to achieve equitable representation at the C-level. I believe we have to be intentional about bringing more women into the industry and positioning them for success, which is why strong female role models, mentoring, educational and networking opportunities, and the scholarships that Financial Women of San Francisco provides are so important.”

The Financial Woman of the Year award was established in 1996 to celebrate the organization’s 40th anniversary. Past FWSF Presidents Leslie Miller and Shelly Porges created the Financial Woman of the Year event with the triple purpose of raising funds for FWSF’s scholarship program, increasing awareness of FWSF, and honoring the careers of senior leaders in finance. Since then, it has provided a platform for high-achieving honorees to share their professional experience with others and to inspire other women in their own careers and ambitions. Teresa joins a distinguished list of former honorees including Nancy Pfund, Founder and Managing Partner of DBL Partners; Jenny Johnson, CEO of Franklin Templeton; Terri Kallsen, Chief Operating Officer at Wealth Enhancement Group; Heidi Roizen, Partner at Threshold Ventures; Robin Washington, former chief financial officer (CFO) of Gilead; Debbie Messemer, former managing partner of KPMG’s Bay Area Market; Carrie Dolan, CFO of Kraken Digital Asset Exchange; Sarah Friar, CEO of Next Door and former CFO of Square; and Pat Yarrington, former CFO of Chevron.

About Teresa Bryce Bazemore:

Teresa Bryce Bazemore joined FHLBank San Francisco as president and chief executive officer in March 2021. She is a seasoned leader with more than 30 years of executive experience building and leading both mortgage insurance and services businesses. As president of Radian Guaranty from 2008 until 2017, she oversaw strategic planning, business development, and operations for the mortgage insurance business line. Prior to becoming president, she served as Radian’s executive vice president, general counsel, corporate secretary, and chief risk officer. Prior to Radian, Ms. Bazemore was senior vice president, general counsel, and corporate secretary for Nexstar Financial Corporation and general counsel for the mortgage banking line of business at Bank of America. Ms. Bazemore served on FHLBank Pittsburgh’s board of directors from 2017 to 2019. Professional appointments she has held include Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia Economic Advisory Council, Fannie Mae National Advisory Council, and Consumer Advisory Council of the Federal Reserve. Bazemore received her B.A. from the University of Virginia and J.D. from Columbia University.

To learn more about Teresa Bryce Bazemore’s incredible leadership and career, please visit: https://www.fhlbsf.com/about/leadership/leadership-team

About the Federal Home Loan Bank San Francisco:

The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco is a member-driven cooperative helping local lenders in Arizona, California, and Nevada build strong communities, create opportunity, and change lives for the better. The tools and resources we provide to our member financial institutions—commercial banks, credit unions, industrial loan companies, savings institutions, insurance companies, and community development financial institutions—propel homeownership, expand access to quality housing, seed or sustain small businesses, and revitalize whole neighborhoods. Together with our members and other partners, we are making the communities we serve more vibrant, equitable, and resilient. For more information about FHLBank San Francisco, please visit: https://www.fhlbsf.com/about.

About Financial Women of San Francisco:

The Financial Women of San Francisco seeks to advance the success of women in finance and financial services and to be a source of insight and inspiration to financial women executives and managers throughout the Bay Area. In addition to the FWSF’s professional organization focused on advancing women, since 1985, the FWSF Scholarship Fund (a 501(c)3 organization) has awarded more than $2.7 million in scholarship grants to more than 325 Bay Area women. Beyond financial support, FWSF scholarship recipients are mentored by FWSF members, become members of the organization, and attend career development and networking events.

For more information, please visit https://financialwomensf.org/ or follow Financial Women of San Francisco on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

