SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 27, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Financial Women of San Francisco (FWSF), an organization dedicated to advancing the careers of women for over 60 years, names seventeen students from Bay Area colleges and universities as its 2022 scholarship recipients. FWSF has awarded over $3 million in scholarships over the past 35 years to more than 325 Bay Area women.

This is a corrected release to replace our previous release issued on May 19, 2022.

“We are proud to offer a record 17 women the scholarships they need to pursue their educational goals in finance and accounting,” says Melissa Maquilan-Radic, FWSF’s 2022 President. “And we are so grateful to our generous donors and supporters who have helped make this happen.”

The FWSF scholarship grants — $10,000 for undergraduate and $15,000 for graduate students — support each recipient’s educational goals. Beyond financial support, FWSF scholarship recipients also receive opportunities to be mentored by FWSF members and attend career development and networking events. This year, FWSF awarded scholarships to more students than ever before.

Each recipient is an academic and community leader whose goals align with FWSF’s mission to empower and support women in finance. All have a passion for finance and many act as mentors to other women and those from low-income communities, sharing financial literacy to help end the cycle of poverty.

From venture investing in women and minorities; to co-founding a non-profit that reduces financial disparities for low-income, first generation, and minority students; to social entrepreneurship; to community building and mentoring and hiring women in their organizations, these scholarship winners demonstrate a commitment to making a positive impact in the world.

2022 Graduate Scholarship Recipients:

Riddhi Bahadkar – University of San Francisco School of Management

Makenna Caldwell – St. Mary’s College

Cheryl Campos – Stanford University

Shelly Clermenco – Dominican University

Gabriela Forter – Stanford University

Lisa Gonzalez – Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania

Katelyn Harris – Stanford University

Elizabeth Hernandez – Golden Gate University

Samina Hydery – Stanford University

Monique Malcolm-Hay – Stanford University

Hannah Schlacter – University of California at Berkeley, Haas School of Business

Tabitha Florence Shikuku – Holy Names University

Zia MacWilliams – University of California at Berkeley, Haas School of Business

2022 Undergraduate Scholarship Recipients:

Liya Gezae – California State University East Bay

Morgan Jacobsen – University of California at Berkeley

Amina Mamayeva – San Jose State University

Jia Yi Tan – University of San Francisco

For more information about FWSF or to become a member, click here.

For more information please visit https://financialwomensf.org/.

Follow the Financial Women of San Francisco on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Financial Women of San Francisco:

For over 60 years, Financial Women of San Francisco have sought to advance the success of women in finance and financial services and to be a source of insight and inspiration to financial women executives and managers throughout the Bay Area.

The organization’s membership includes women in positions of influence within the financial services sector and women who hold senior level positions within non-finance companies, government agencies and the non-profit sector. Members include CEOs, CFOs, corporate treasurers, CPAs, attorneys, commercial and private bankers, investment advisors, fund managers, securities analysts, administrators, financial planners, consultants, recruiters, and marketers.

Media Contact:

Carolyn Avery

Caroflower Productions

carolyn@caroflowers.com

(510) 432-5736

MULTIMEDIA:

PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/22-0527-s2p-fwsf-winners-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Financial Women of San Francisco