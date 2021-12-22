LOS ANGELES, Calif., Dec. 22, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Church of Scientology wishes everyone happy holidays with a series of classic Christmas songs performed by award-winning artists. To celebrate the holidays, the Scientology Network presents holiday favorites — an eclectic mix of genres, from pop to jazz, rock ’n roll to swing, and Latin, soul and classical music.

Each is presented in the spirit of the season with the wish from our families to yours that this holiday season brings joy and peace and the prospect of a healthy and prosperous new year.

The past 21 months have brought their share of hardship. New variants and a surge in hospitalizations in many parts of the world cast a pall over the season for some and interrupt the holiday plans of others.

So we offer our holiday greetings with the additional wish that you and your families stay well, and the reminder that an ounce of prevention is worth a ton of cure. And we include a link to our How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center as a reminder of what we can all do to keep ourselves and our friends and loved ones well. Resources are available to view online or download in 21 languages.

The Scientology Network has been praised for shattering the paradigm of religious broadcasting, ushering in a new era that shows a religion in action, making the world better.

Since launching with a special episode featuring Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige, Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320 and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

Learn more: https://www.scientology.tv/specials/happy-holidays/

MULTIMEDIA:

PHOTO Link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-1222s2p-cos-xmas-300dpi.jpg

Photo Caption: Happy holidays! Unwrap classic Christmas songs performed by award-winning artists.

News Source: Church of Scientology International