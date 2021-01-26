EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Jan. 26, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SeQuel Response is pleased to announce the promotion of Erik Koenig to President/Chief Strategist. In his new role as President, Koenig will work to further cement SeQuel as the go-to direct response agency for growth-oriented brands; enhancing alignment between the agency’s direct mail and digital marketing strategy to maximize client results.



PHOTO CAPTION: Erik Koenig promoted to President/Chief Strategist.

“We would not be the agency we are today without Erik’s persistence, devotion, unlimited talent, and natural management skills,” explained Jay Carroll, SeQuel Response Co-Founder/CEO. “He continues to demonstrate himself as an expert growth marketer and influential, yet humble, leader. Erik’s promotion to President recognizes the valuable contributions he has made to SeQuel and its customers. It also positions him as the long-term future leader of this organization.”

As a SeQuel pioneer, Koenig joined the agency at its inception in January 2010. Throughout his tenure with SeQuel, he has established and refined three of the agency’s most critical departments: Strategy, Data/Analytics and Sales. He has also played a lead role in developing many of SeQuel’s key differentiators, including its hybrid multivariate test methodology, FaQtor Test, as well as SeQuel Surround, an effective strategy for boosting direct mail performance through digital integration.

“SeQuel has been blessed with great clients, a strong track record, and an incredibly driven team of achievers. We have tremendous momentum and talent,” said Koenig. “I consider myself fortunate to be in a position to help lead SeQuel into our next chapter of growth. I have never been more confident or more passionate about our future.”

SeQuel congratulates Erik on his new role and wishes him continued success!

About SeQuel Response

SeQuel Response has quickly become the go-to direct response advertising agency for growth-oriented consumer brands looking to launch and rapidly scale their direct mail and digital marketing campaigns. In five consecutive years, Inc. Magazine has named SeQuel to its Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in the U.S.

