LAS VEGAS, Nev., Sept. 15, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Jewelry lovers, the American Gem Society has a message for you: this is your season. This fall, some of the most stand-out fine jewelry you will see comes from members of the American Gem Society, a community of jewelry professionals dedicated to protecting the jewelry-buying public through a high standard of ethics and ongoing education.



PHOTO CAPTION: This season, think jewelry painted in enamel or treated in bright hues of red, blue, green, and yellow.

According to Katherine Bodoh, CEO of the American Gem Society and AGS Laboratories, these five fine jewelry trends will provide the added detail you need this season to complete your ensemble. These pieces are also instant classics that can easily transition to winter, spring, and beyond. Be Zoom ready with any of these trends.

Medallions: this summer favorite is not slowing down. You can wear medallions alone or layer them or go bold and dazzle with medallion earrings and bracelets. Medallions stun in gold, but silver tones also make an unforgettable impression.

Restored Jewelry: do you need a jewelry makeover? Your local American Gem Society jeweler can work wonders on heirloom jewelry. Diamonds and gemstones can be removed from a ring or any piece of outdated or worn/well-loved jewelry and transferred to a modern piece of wearable art for your ears, neck, wrist, or fingers. If you can think it, they can most likely create it. A number of AGS designers also update older pieces by using recycled diamonds, other precious gemstones, charms, and much more to create contemporary designs.

Big Links, Long Chains: an extra-long chain is sophisticated and helps complete a look, especially one with higher necklines. Plus, let’s face it: it also means no fiddling with a finicky clasp. This fall’s styles feature big links for a bold statement, an homage to eighties jewelry. Slip it over your head, wear some diamond stud earrings, add a classic watch, and you are good to go. Or go short: choker-style chain necklaces in a high-polished metal provides an edgy yet glamorous look.

Pearls: the popularity of this organic gem endures. Staying with the big links trend, pair a chunky link with a drop pearl and you have a showstopper. Or, layer long strands of pearls with a couple of silver or gold link necklaces for a style that says there is nothing wrong with a wrist party!

Bright Colors: If you are a fan of seventies jewelry, the jewelry gods have smiled upon you. This season, think jewelry painted in enamel or treated in bright hues of red, blue, green, and yellow. Brighten up a dark outfit or enliven your mood on a rainy autumn day. If you plan to invest in one accessory this year…this is it!

To see photos of the latest trends in fine jewelry, visit http://americangemsociety.org/FallTrends.

To find an American Gem Society Jeweler who can help you find the perfect accessory or holiday gift, visit http://americangemsociety.org/FindaJeweler.

About the American Gem Society

The American Gem Society, founded in 1934 by Robert M. Shipley, is a nonprofit trade association dedicated to promoting a high standard of ethics, continuous education, and consumer protection within the jewelry industry. The American Gem Society awards credentials for its members, who are held to the highest ethical and professional standards in the industry and must pass annual recertification examinations to maintain their titles. Less than one in twenty jewelers in the country have chosen to meet the exacting standards necessary for membership.

