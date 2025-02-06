DENVER, Colo., Feb. 6, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, has announced that Bill Cleary, vice president of Single-Family Credit Risk Loan Quality at Fannie Mae, will speak at the ACES ENGAGE conference at The Broadmoor Resort in Colorado Springs, Colo., May 18–20, 2025.



Over the past 14 years, Cleary has led the design, development and delivery of loss mitigation strategies for the GSE’s guaranty portfolio, including ensuring servicing alignment with Freddie Mac as directed by FHFA. He was responsible for the development and expansion of Fannie Mae’s automated loss mitigation underwriting engine and, for more than a decade, has overseen all credit-related decisions on loss mitigation files submitted to Fannie Mae for review and approval.

“Having Bill Cleary share his uniquely qualified insights with ACES is truly an honor,” said Trevor Gauthier, CEO of ACES Quality Management. “His appearance at ACES ENGAGE illustrates the importance of this conference at a particularly crucial time in our industry.”

Cleary joins Dr. Edward Seiler, executive director of the Research Institute for Housing at the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), and Richard J. Andreano, Jr., partner and practice leader of Ballard Spahr’s Mortgage Banking Group, on the ACES Engage speakers’ roster. The keynote speaker for this year’s event is Michael C. Anthony, the star of “The Hypnotist,” and a bevy of major media productions.

Registration is open for ACES ENGAGE 2025. To secure your spot or learn more about this event, visit https://www.acesquality.com/aces-engage-2025.

