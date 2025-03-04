NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., March 4, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Argyle, the leading provider of direct-source income and employment data, today announced its inclusion on Forbes’ 2025 list of America’s Best Startup Employers. The annual ranking identifies the top-performing startups in the United States based on employer reputation, employee satisfaction and company growth.



Image caption: Argyle.

To determine the winners, Forbes and Statista analyzed over 7 million data points from more than 20,000 eligible companies, narrowing the list to 500 honorees through a rigorous evaluation process. Argyle’s placement on the list highlights its dedication to fostering an exceptional workplace culture, empowering employees and driving innovation in financial services.

“At Argyle, we’re not just building technology — we’re redefining how financial services operate by automating income and employment verification with real-time, consumer-permissioned payroll data,” said Argyle CEO Shmulik Fishman. “To do that, we need a team that thrives on ownership, problem-solving and deep collaboration. We embrace new challenges, learn from our mistakes and create products that are built to last. Earning a spot on Forbes’ list is a reflection of our commitment to hiring exceptional talent, trusting them to do great work and providing an environment where they can make a meaningful impact.”

Since its founding in 2018, Argyle has grown into the most trusted payroll connectivity platform, serving financial services businesses across the United States. The company operates as a fully remote team, offering employees flexible work arrangements, meaningful equity and a culture that values transparency, ownership and creativity. Argyle’s emphasis on thoughtful product design and long-term impact, rather than quick fixes, has fueled its growth while cultivating a workplace where people feel empowered to solve complex problems, challenge the status quo and enjoy the process along the way.

Learn more about the America’s Best Startup Employers program and view the full list of winners at https://www.forbes.com/lists/americas-best-startup-employers/.

About Argyle:

Founded in 2018, Argyle is backed by top investors, including Bain Capital Ventures, SignalFire, Checkr and Rockefeller Asset Management. Argyle is the leading provider of direct-source access to real-time income and employment data. With Argyle, companies automate critical income and employment verification workflows so they can build better, more efficient processes, reduce risk and scale their business. Argyle serves industries including mortgage and personal lending, background checks, tenant screening and the gig economy.

For more information on Argyle’s industry-leading platform, please visit https://argyle.com/.

To stay up to date on all Argyle news, sign up for our newsletter here: https://argyle.com/blog/.

Tags: @withArgyle @Forbes #AmericasBestEmployers #companyculture #workplaceexcellence

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Leslie W. Colley

Depth for Argyle

leslie@depthpr.com

(678) 622-6229

News Source: Argyle