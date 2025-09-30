CLEVELAND, Ohio, Sept. 30, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Top mortgage industry webcast The Big Picture, broadcast live every Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, announced its October guest lineup featuring five prominent leaders in mortgage growth strategies, banking and housing market outlooks, affordable lending solutions, housing trends and policy insights, and the future of real estate. Co-hosted by mortgage business consultant and executive coach Rich Swerbinsky and capital markets authority Rob Chrisman, author of the widely read Chrisman Commentary newsletter, the webcast delivers timely, thought-provoking conversations with mortgage professionals, innovators and thought leaders.



October’s lineup continues the show’s tradition of spotlighting industry experts:

Thursday, October 2:

Dustin Owen, host of The Loan Officer Podcast (with over 1 million annual downloads), is known for cutting through the noise with real-world strategies that drive growth. He built TLOP Originator Coaching to help loan officers sharpen their edge and now leads growth at Lower. Previously, he took Waterstone’s Southeast annual production from $40 million to $1 billion. Listeners can look forward to practical takeaways on sales, leadership and building mortgage businesses that last.

Meredith Whitney, renowned as the “Oracle of Wall Street,” shook the industry in 2007 with her bold call with Citigroup that foreshadowed the financial crisis. Today, she leads Meredith Whitney Advisory Group, relaunched in 2023 to deliver unmatched macro insight on banking, housing and the broader economy. Drawing on decades of experience, Whitney is poised to deliver candid, forward-looking perspectives that challenge conventional wisdom.

Dottie Sheppick has spent three decades shaping programs that open doors for first-time buyers and underserved communities, including roles at Bank of America and Fannie Mae. Now, as founding partner of Specialty Mortgage Product Solutions, she helps lenders scale affordable housing and construction initiatives with real-world impact. Sheppick is set to provide strategies for expanding access and driving lasting change.

Nadia Evangelou, senior economist and director of real estate research at the National Association of REALTORS®, leads the organization’s forecasting and analysis on regional trends and affordability. From migration shifts to federal policies, her expertise has made her a trusted source for policymakers, researchers and major news outlets. Listeners will come away with clear, data-driven insight into how the real estate market is evolving and where it may head next.

James Dwiggins, Co-CEO of NextHome, has grown one of the fastest-expanding real estate franchises in the country, now with more than 600 offices. A third-generation pro, he co-founded the brand in 2014 and later launched Rayse to give agents a tech edge. Recognized with several industry honors, Dwiggins will offer unfiltered views on agent success, market change and the tech driving it all.

Mortgage professionals and industry media can register for the webcast and view past episodes at https://www.chrismancommentary.com/the-big-picture.

About The Big Picture:

Co-hosted by renowned mortgage industry leader Rich Swerbinsky and capital markets expert Rob Chrisman, author of the widely acclaimed Chrisman Commentary industry newsletter, The Big Picture webcast offers a weekly deep dive into the forces shaping the mortgage world. Drawing on their extensive expertise and featuring compelling guests, the webcast delivers valuable perspectives and actionable insights for anyone seeking to better understand the dynamics of the mortgage industry. Visit https://www.chrismancommentary.com/the-big-picture to subscribe.

