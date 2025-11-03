Mortgage leaders tackle practical innovation, homeownership access and AI strategy on The Big Picture this November

CLEVELAND, Ohio, Nov. 3, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Top mortgage industry webcast The Big Picture, broadcast live every Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, announced its November slate of influential leaders who will cover diverse topics, including user-focused origination technology, agentic AI and the role of homeownership in building stronger communities. Co-hosted by mortgage business consultant and executive coach Rich Swerbinsky and capital markets authority Rob Chrisman, author of the widely read Chrisman Commentary newsletter, the webcast delivers timely, thought-provoking conversations with mortgage professionals, innovators and thought leaders.



November’s lineup carries on the show’s commitment to featuring influential leaders at the forefront of mortgage technology and the national lending landscape:

Thursday, November 6:

Returning guest Patrick O’Brien is co-founder and CEO of LenderLogix. Known for innovating operational solutions to common mortgage process challenges, he tackles lender pain points with over 15 years of firsthand experience in the banking trenches. His exceptional understanding of the connection between loan officers, borrowers and realtors allows O’Brien to design API-enabled solutions that streamline and simplify loan infrastructure with the user experience in mind. O’Brien will discuss how lenders can reframe the AI conversation to focus less on chasing the latest tech trend and more on solving real business problems. He’ll share why defining challenges like improving borrower experience is the first step toward using AI meaningfully.

Thursday, November 13:

As founder and CEO of Equity Prime Mortgage, Eddy Perez, CMB, is fiercely passionate about expanding access to homeownership and financial success. Perez’s commitment to change is evident through his advocacy and strong voice on industry issues. He serves on the Mortgage Bankers Association’s board of directors and is the former chair of both MORPAC, the MBA’s bipartisan political action committee, and the MBA’s Affordable Homeownership Advisory Council. He also hosts his own podcast, “Empowering People More.” Listeners can expect a personal and candid session connecting Perez’s roots with his mission to deliver world-class results to the communities he serves.

Thursday, November 20:

Diane Yu is co-founder and CEO of TidalWave, a multilingual agentic AI platform simplifying the home loan process. A veteran technology entrepreneur, Yu brings unmatched experience in building scalable platforms that solve the complex problems of the origination workflow. Previously chief technology officer at digital mortgage company Better and co-founder of adtech company FreeWheel, Yu will offer a seasoned perspective on architecting innovation in mortgage and share why championing female leadership is vital to the industry’s future.

Mortgage professionals and industry media can register for the webcast and view past episodes at https://www.chrismancommentary.com/the-big-picture.

About The Big Picture:

Co-hosted by renowned mortgage industry leader Rich Swerbinsky and capital markets expert Rob Chrisman, author of the widely acclaimed Chrisman Commentary industry newsletter, The Big Picture webcast offers a weekly deep dive into the forces shaping the mortgage world. Drawing on their extensive expertise and featuring compelling guests, the webcast delivers valuable perspectives and actionable insights for anyone seeking to better understand the dynamics of the mortgage industry. Visit https://www.chrismancommentary.com/the-big-picture to subscribe.

