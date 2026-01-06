CLEVELAND, Ohio, Jan. 6, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Top mortgage industry webcast The Big Picture, broadcast live every Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, announced a January slate of guests offering timely perspectives on how to navigate the regulatory landscape ahead, scale mortgage production while developing the next generation of originators, execute with discipline in volatile markets and expand access to homeownership in new ways. Co-hosted by mortgage business consultant and executive coach Rich Swerbinsky and capital markets authority Rob Chrisman, author of the widely read Chrisman Commentary newsletter, the webcast delivers timely, thought-provoking conversations with mortgage professionals, innovators and thought leaders.



Image caption: The Big Picture opens 2026 with conversations on compliance, leadership and new paths to homeownership.

The January lineup sets the tone for the year ahead, underscoring the level of expertise and insight listeners can expect from The Big Picture with guests whose work is shaping how the mortgage industry approaches compliance, builds durable leadership and expands access to homeownership:

Thursday, January 8:

Scott Weintraub is vice president of compliance at MQMR, a risk management firm providing compliance expertise to the mortgage industry. Drawing on his more than 25 years of experience navigating the complexities of ever-changing laws, regulations and agency guidelines, Weintraub will help listeners understand the regulatory landscape taking shape in the year ahead and what lenders should be paying closest attention to as expectations continue to evolve.

Ron Leonhardt is founder and CEO of CrossCountry Mortgage, the nation’s top retail mortgage lender by 2024 volume. Leonhardt will share perspective on building and sustaining top-tier production, developing the next generation of originators and what CrossCountry’s expansion into asset management through CrossCountry Capital signals about where the market is headed.

Erin Dee is chief operating officer at InterLinc Mortgage, secretary and treasurer of the Texas Mortgage Bankers Association and co-host of the Basis Points With more than two decades of experience spanning operations, compliance, capital markets and executive leadership, Dee will share perspective on disciplined execution, leadership during periods of change and what it takes to build teams that perform when market conditions are anything but easy.

As CEO of PorchPass, Alberto Piña is focused on expanding access to homeownership through manufactured housing. Drawing on nearly two decades in factory-built housing, Piña will discuss why this segment matters more than ever and how alternative financing structures can succeed where traditional models fall short, particularly in addressing affordability and supply constraints.

Mortgage professionals and industry media can register for the webcast and view past episodes at https://www.chrismancommentary.com/the-big-picture.

About The Big Picture:

Co-hosted by renowned mortgage industry leader Rich Swerbinsky and capital markets expert Rob Chrisman, author of the widely acclaimed Chrisman Commentary industry newsletter, The Big Picture webcast offers a weekly deep dive into the forces shaping the mortgage world. Drawing on their extensive expertise and featuring compelling guests, the webcast delivers valuable perspectives and actionable insights for anyone seeking to better understand the dynamics of the mortgage industry. Visit https://www.chrismancommentary.com/the-big-picture to subscribe.

