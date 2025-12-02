CLEVELAND, Ohio, Dec. 2, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Top mortgage industry webcast The Big Picture, broadcast live every Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, announced a December lineup of trailblazing figures in loan origination technology, real estate and housing finance advocacy. Co-hosted by mortgage business consultant and executive coach Rich Swerbinsky and capital markets authority Rob Chrisman, author of the widely read Chrisman Commentary newsletter, the webcast delivers timely, thought-provoking conversations with mortgage professionals, innovators and thought leaders.



Image caption: The Big Picture’s final lineup of 2025 features mortgage power players.

Guests on the docket for December reflect the show’s commitment to facilitating vital conversations about the evolving technology, operating models and policy issues shaping real estate finance today.

Thursday, December 4:

Mike Yu is co-founder and CEO of Vesta, an AI-native loan origination system (LOS). A Stanford educated technologist, Yu was an early product manager at origination platform Blend (NYSE: BLND) where he shaped products that have become foundational to how major financial institutions serve borrowers. Since founding Vesta, he has attracted more than $55 million in venture capital and established one of the most viable challenger platforms in the LOS category. Yu will share his perspective on how AI-driven architecture can reimagine outdated origination workflows and deliver a meaningfully better experience for borrowers and lenders alike.

Mike Yu is co-founder and CEO of Vesta, an AI-native loan origination system (LOS). A Stanford educated technologist, Yu was an early product manager at origination platform Blend (NYSE: BLND) where he shaped products that have become foundational to how major financial institutions serve borrowers. Since founding Vesta, he has attracted more than $55 million in venture capital and established one of the most viable challenger platforms in the LOS category. Yu will share his perspective on how AI-driven architecture can reimagine outdated origination workflows and deliver a meaningfully better experience for borrowers and lenders alike. Thursday, December 11:

James Dwiggins is co-founder and CEO of NextHome, one of the fastest-growing real estate franchises in the United States. A third-generation real estate professional, Dwiggins also founded Rayse, a platform designed to help agents compete more effectively amid shifting consumer expectations. Known for his direct, unfiltered industry analysis, Dwiggins hosts the Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered Podcast, where he breaks down modern brokerage models and sustainable business practices. On The Big Picture, he’ll examine the forces redefining the real estate landscape and what leadership must do to stay ahead of the game.

James Dwiggins is co-founder and CEO of NextHome, one of the fastest-growing real estate franchises in the United States. A third-generation real estate professional, Dwiggins also founded Rayse, a platform designed to help agents compete more effectively amid shifting consumer expectations. Known for his direct, unfiltered industry analysis, Dwiggins hosts the Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered Podcast, where he breaks down modern brokerage models and sustainable business practices. On The Big Picture, he’ll examine the forces redefining the real estate landscape and what leadership must do to stay ahead of the game. Thursday, December 18:

President and CEO of the Mortgage Bankers Association, Robert (Bob) Broeksmit, CMB, is a senior finance executive with more than three decades of experience across all aspects of lending, including operations, servicing and secondary marketing. Before joining the MBA in 2018, he served as president and COO of compliance consulting firm Treliant, guiding some of the nation’s largest financial firms through complex supervisory and litigation challenges. Known for his clear, steady leadership, Broeksmit has testified as an industry expert and helped shape national conversations around housing finance. He’ll offer a candid view of the policy landscape heading into 2026 and what lenders need in order to prepare for the year ahead.

Mortgage professionals and industry media can register for the webcast and view past episodes at https://www.chrismancommentary.com/the-big-picture.

About The Big Picture:

Co-hosted by renowned mortgage industry leader Rich Swerbinsky and capital markets expert Rob Chrisman, author of the widely acclaimed Chrisman Commentary industry newsletter, The Big Picture webcast offers a weekly deep dive into the forces shaping the mortgage world. Drawing on their extensive expertise and featuring compelling guests, the webcast delivers valuable perspectives and actionable insights for anyone seeking to better understand the dynamics of the mortgage industry. Visit https://www.chrismancommentary.com/the-big-picture to subscribe.

Tags: @Vesta @NextHome @MBAMortgage #mortgagetech #AI #fintech #mortgagebrokers

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Kerri Milam

Depth for The Big Picture

(912) 308-2427

kerri@depthpr.com

News Source: The Big Picture Mortgage Webcast