PLANO, Texas, June 13, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Georgia State Soccer Association — the official National State Association of USSF, as well as the recognized national soccer association within the Federation International de Football Association (FIFA), the worldwide governing body for soccer — announced today a new partner in CaptainU, powered by Stack Sports, to help more athletes find college opportunities.

CaptainU a self-managed recruiting software tool that connects high school athletes and college coaches across the country, is the best way to connect with college coaches and get recruited. This 3-year partnership allows Georgia Soccer athletes and parents, instant access to every college soccer coach in the country, while increasing CaptainU’s huge reach for college soccer coaches.

“We couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity to work with CaptainU and discover innovative ways to improve college soccer recruiting in the state of Georgia,” said Laura Halfpenny, Executive Director of Georgia Soccer. “This partnership will provide our athletes, parents, coaches, and teams access to expert recruiting tools. Expanding our Partnership with Stack Sports to provide additional resources to our members was an easy choice for us after the service we receive from them over the last decade.”

Through this partnership, Georgia Soccer athletes will receive a free recruiting profile and highly discounted upgraded plans, coaches are eligible for free CaptainU College accounts, teams are eligible for a free CaptainU Teams accounts, and more.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Georgia Soccer and providing them with innovative tools and resources to enhance their already great program,” said Brandon Hollmann, General Manager of CaptainU. “Our mission has always been to assist college coaches, teams, and athletes throughout the recruiting process, and by teaming up with Georgia Soccer, we’re doing just that.”

About Georgia Soccer:

Georgia Soccer is the authorized state youth and adult association for Georgia within the United States Adult Soccer Association, United States Youth Soccer Association, and through them is part of the United States Soccer Federation (USSF). Also, Georgia Soccer serves as the official National State Association of USSF making it responsible to act on behalf of USSF and provide licensing courses for coaches and certification courses for referees.

In turn, the United States Soccer Federation is the recognized national soccer association within the Federation International de Football Association (FIFA), the worldwide governing body for soccer. Essentially, we serve affiliated member organizations throughout Georgia in both program and administrative support activities.

About CaptainU:

CaptainU empowers athletes to take their game to the next level through recruiting and discovery tools to connect with clubs, events and colleges. More than 3 million high school athletes, college coaches, club coaches and tournament directors have used CaptainU tools to network, build relationships, and build championship teams. CaptainU was founded in 2008 and now powers the recruiting journey for partners like AAU, USA Gymnastics, Georgia Soccer, and US Rowing. To learn more about CaptainU, visit CaptainU.com.

About Stack Sports:

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations.

Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars — Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.

News Source: Stack Sports