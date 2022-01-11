RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 11, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Commissioner C. Ray Davenport announced today that Hitachi Energy in Bland, Virginia has been reapproved as a Virginia STAR Worksite under the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry’s Virginia Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH) Voluntary Protection Programs (VPP), the program’s highest level of recognition. The facility was honored with their first Certificate of Recognition issued on March 12, 2011.

“This outstanding achievement in occupational safety and health has come through the dedication and hard work of Hitachi Energy’s management and employees”, said Commissioner Davenport. “I commend the Hitach Energy facility in Bland, Virginia, for embracing the cooperative spirit of VPP, and congratulate them on their hard earned recertification as a Virginia STAR Worksite.”

Hitachi Energy’s site in Bland, Virginia is one of 37 current participants in the STAR program of public and private sector worksites to achieve and retain this recognition. This facility manufactures custom designed dry-type transformers for commercial, industrial, utility, and military electrical power systems. 336 employees work at the 120,000 square foot facility that began production in 1973 and a recently completed an expansion project that added 40 jobs to the workforce.

The Virginia VPP recognizes and promotes exceptional safety and health management systems for Virginia’s employers in all industries. In VPP, the participant’s management, workers, and VOSH establish a cooperative relationship that encourages continuous improvement in worksite safety performance.

Acceptance into Virginia’s VPP is confirmation and recognition that an employer has achieved safety and health excellence well above their industry peers. The VOSH VPP administers the Virginia STAR, Virginia Challenge, VADOC Challenge, Virginia BEST, and Virginia BUILT programs.

For more information about this program or the other services we offer, visit our website at https://www.doli.virginia.gov/voluntary-protection-program/

As part of the recognition for achieving STAR status under VPP, the worksite is entitled to fly the VPP “STAR Worksite” flag. VPP includes two levels of participation, Merit and STAR, with STAR being the highest. Similar voluntary protection programs are conducted in other states across the country.

The process for reaching STAR status is extensive to ensure that only the very best programs qualify. Since the inception of Virginia's VPP in 1996, only 72 STAR worksites have been recognized, and only 35 Virginia companies currently retain the STAR/MERIT designation.

In Virginia VPP, a cooperative relationship is formed between the VOSH program, the employer, and employees which include the agreement of company leaders to operate exceptional safety and health management systems that meet a rigorous set of occupational safety and health criteria. Employers agree to voluntarily participate in the program and to directly involve employees in all aspects of the company’s safety and health management systems. Requirements include an extensive application process, submission of written safety and health policies and procedures, demonstration of successful implementation of those programs through injury and illness rates that are below the national average for the employer’s industry, and an intensive weeklong inspection by a team of VPP experts.

Businesses that participate in VPP substantially improve safety and health protection for thousands of Virginia employees through cooperative efforts to reduce injuries, illnesses, and fatal accidents. VPP STAR sites regularly report decreased bottom line costs associated with dramatically reduced injury and illness rates (an average of over 50% below the respective industry average), and improved productivity, and employee morale. Reducing private sector employer costs associated with injuries, illnesses, and fatal accidents enhances a company’s

economic viability and competitiveness, and increases available capital for reinvestment, expansion, and new hiring.

DOLI operates six recognition programs. These include:

1. Virginia STAR is a cooperative relationship between the VOSH program, the employer, and the employees that include the agreement of company leaders to operate exceptional safety and health management systems that meet a rigorous set of occupational safety and health criteria. Participating employers agree to voluntarily participate in the program and to directly involve employees in all aspects of the company’s safety and health management systems. Requirements include an extensive application process, submission of written safety and health policies and procedures, demonstration of successful implementation of those programs through injury and illness rates that are below the national average for the employer’s industry, and an intensive weeklong inspection by a team of VPP experts.

2. Virginia BEST (Building Excellence in Safety, Health and Training) is a strategic partnership between the DOLI and the Associated General Contractors of Virginia (AGCVA) that recognizes AGCVA members who voluntarily implement highly effective safety and health management systems to benefit construction workers and reduce or eliminate injuries, illnesses, and fatalities on construction sites in Virginia.

3. Virginia BUILT is a new strategic partnership between the DOLI and the Associated Builders and Contractors of Virginia (ABCVA) and is designed to encourage and recognize ABC-VAmembers who voluntarily implement highly effective safety and health management systems to benefit construction workers and reduce or eliminate injuries, illnesses, and fatalities on construction sites in Virginia. The Virginia BUILT program incorporates the ABC STEP program (Safety Training Evaluation Process)as the gateway to participation in Virginia BUILT.

4. Virginia CHALLENGE is a formal three stage recognition program that dramatically improves safety and health at the worksite and prepares the company to apply for Virginia STAR recognition.

5. VOSH–VADOC CHALLENGE is a strategic partnership between the DOLI and the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) to recognize safety and health excellence at correctional facilities around the Commonwealth. Three stages of participation in VADOC Challenge prepare a site to apply for Virginia STAR recognition. Virginia has the only two correctional facilities in the nation to have received VPP STAR status, Augusta and Lunenburg Correctional Centers. Additional information can be obtained by contacting the DOLI office closest to you at www.doli.virginia.gov or contact Milford Stern, VPP Manager, at (540) 562-3580, ext. 123, or Milford.Stern@doli.virginia.gov.

6. The Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP) recognizes businesses of 250 employees or fewer and is administered by the DOLI Consultative Services Division. Contact Tracy Michaud, Consultation Program Manager, at (804) 786-8707 or tracy.michaud@doli.virginia.gov.

DOLI also offers free On-Site Consultation Services to help employers better understand and voluntarily comply with VOSH standards. Priority is given to high hazard workplaces with 250 or fewer employees and all services are offered to employers at no cost. On-Site Consultation Services helps employers identify and correct potential safety and health hazards by conducting walk-through surveys (without citations or penalties), abatement advice, on-site training, and program assistance to develop safety and health programs.

Additional information about On-Site Consultation Services can be obtained by contacting the DOLI office closest to you at https://www.doli.virginia.gov/about/doli-offices-statewide/ or by contacting Tracy Michaud, Consultation Program Manager, at (804) 786-8707, or tracy.michaud@doli.virginia.gov.

The Virginia Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH) program is financed in part by a grant from the U. S. Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), under §23(g) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970. The FFY21 Virginia State Plan is funded by a grant of $4,332,400 federal funds, which constitutes 50% of the State Plan budget excluding any state overmatch funds. Zero percent, or $0.00 of the State Plan budget, is financed through nongovernmental sources.

The Virginia On-Site Consultation Cooperative Agreement program is financed in part by a grant from the U. S. Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), under §21(d) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970. The FFY21 Virginia Consultation program is funded by a grant of $1,189,200 federal funds, which constitutes 90% of the Virginia Consultation program budget excluding any state overmatch funds. Zero percent, or $0.00 of the Virginia Consultation budget, is financed through nongovernmental sources.

