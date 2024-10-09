Housing Finance Strategies Announces ZillowHousing24

WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 9, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Housing Finance Strategies Founder & CEO Faith Schwartz today announced ZillowHousing24 (tag: #ZillowHousing24), a virtual housing event broadcast in partnership with Zillow Home Loans and presented by Housing Finance Strategies on December 3, 2024.



“We are excited to share ZillowHousing24, a virtual housing conference lasering in on affordability and featuring solutions in three key focus pillars: housing supply, upfront costs, and friction in the process,” said Jennifer Butler, Vice President of Government and Community Relations, at Zillow Group.

“We’re thrilled to leverage our housing industry leadership and our well known event hosting capabilities to present ZillowHousing24, an event we expect will exceed expectations as the go-to virtual event that addresses the challenge of housing affordability,” said Faith Schwartz, Founder & CEO of Housing Finance Strategies.

The overarching narrative of ZillowHousing24 is to present the path toward “Building an Affordable Future: Navigating Opportunities and Finding Solutions in Housing.” The event will feature housing finance industry experts from the Zillow Home Loans and Zillow Group as well as leaders from across the mortgage ecosystem including Alanna McCargo, President of the FHLBank San Francisco.

Together with Housing Finance Strategies, ZillowHousing24 will showcase the interconnectedness of political, economic, and industry-specific factors shaping housing affordability across the country. The conference will open with a foundational overview of the current housing landscape and continue with innovative solutions, supply challenges, and sustainability considerations – all building to provide a comprehensive exploration of how to build a more affordable future for housing.

The conference will be held December 3, 2024, 11 a.m. -4 p.m. ET and is free to attend. Register ahead of time at https://www.zillowhousing24.com/.

About Zillow Group:

Zillow is reimagining real estate to make home a reality for more and more people. As the most visited real estate website in the United States, Zillow and its affiliates help people find and get the home they want by connecting them with digital solutions, dedicated partners and agents, and easier buying, selling, financing and renting experiences.

About Housing Finance Strategies:

Founded in 2016 by career housing finance leader Faith Schwartz, Housing Finance Strategies provides essential advisory and professional services to members of the housing community from mortgage lending and servicing executives to fintechs to regulators and policy makers. In addition, Housing Finance Strategies curates and delivers national housing policy events. Learn more: https://housingfinancestrategies.com/.

