WASHINGTON, D.C., Feb. 15, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Housing Finance Strategies President Faith Schwartz made two key announcements today regarding the firm’s annual housing policy and technology event on September 26-27, 2022.



“We are so excited to announce additions to our sponsorship ranks as JPM Chase and Finance of America Reverse have joined as Platinum Sponsors and Volly as a Gold Sponsor. Our sponsors are critical to our success and they open our event to all who wish to attend as guests with our compliments,” said Faith Schwartz.

She added, “And given #HousingDC22 will take place ahead of the critical midterm elections, we are especially pleased to share that noted political commentator Amy Walter will address the impact of the 2022 election cycle on the housing finance industry. Having Sunday morning talk show pundit Walter with us is in keeping with our mission to feature the highest quality level of speakers that our audience has come to expect from a Housing Finance Strategies produced event.”

Amy Walter is the national editor of the Cook Political Report and a frequent on-air analyst. She appears weekly on “Politics Monday” on the PBS NewsHour and is a regular Sunday panelist on NBC’s “Meet the Press” and CNN’s “Inside Politics” and appears frequently on “Special Report with Bret Baier” on FOX.

The list of #HousingDC22 sponsors is growing and is a testament to the high quality delivered. Caliber, FICO, Finance of America Reverse, FormFree, Freedom, JPM Chase, Mr. Cooper and RiskSpan are Platinum sponsors. CoreLogic, LoanCare, Mortgage Connect, Notarize and Volly are Gold sponsors. And Black Knight, Depth PR and USMI are Silver sponsors.

Make plans now to Save the Date: https://www.housingdc22.com/.

Registration is complimentary. And watch for more sponsor updates, key speaker announcements and event details to come.

Housing Finance Strategies was established by Faith Schwartz in 2016 as a professional services and advisory firm specializing in mortgage modernization, housing policy and legislative and regulatory affairs. Schwartz serves on a number of bank and fintech boards and has a lengthy record of hosting and moderating housing industry events. Schwartz has created and delivered multiple housing events and a number of national housing policy conferences.

