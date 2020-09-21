TORRANCE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of fully-compliant loan document preparation, regulatory compliance and comprehensive eMortgage services, announced that its Director of Client Services, Lori Johnson, has been designated a 2020 Insider Award winner by HousingWire for her ongoing success with eClosing implementations.



PHOTO CAPTION: DocMagic Director of Client Services Lori Johnson earns 2020 HW Insiders Award.

Now in its fifth year, HousingWire’s Insiders Award program selected 50 winners from various sectors of the housing economy including mortgage lending, real estate, investing and fintech. Winners were evaluated closely and determined by HousingWire’s editorial board based on their accomplishments, with an emphasis on the last 12 months.

In particular, Lori is credited with skillfully on-boarding a sudden influx of new clients, including numerous pandemic-driven lenders in search of eClosing platforms and remote online notarization (RON) technology. Lori handles many operational responsibilities at DocMagic, one of which is new client on-boarding. Over the last year, and during 2020 in particular, Lori and her team have taken multiple marquee mortgage bankers and mega-lenders live.

Strategically, Lori was also faced with another challenge: implementing, training and fully on-boarding new clients remotely. With most organizations now relying on home-based employees, Lori developed and scaled an effective distance-based implementations model involving multiple teams and parties—all performed remotely. Once implemented, each lender was off to the races, executing eClosings with ease and efficiency. In addition, Lori put together a remote learning program to quickly train new DocMagic implementation specialists, effectively scaling in order to manage the tsunami of new eClosing business.

“This award is well-deserved, and we’re elated HousingWire selected Lori as a winner. She is a roll-up-your-sleeves, get-it-done executive who puts the customer first in everything she does,” stated Dominic Iannitti, President and CEO of DocMagic. “She works tirelessly to ensure that complex eClosing implementations are executed flawlessly, delivering a level of customer satisfaction that lenders and partners rave about long after their first eClosing.”

HousingWire states that the 50 winners are the “go-to” team members in their companies and represent a wide-range of occupations within the housing industry, from lending and real estate to investments and fintech. Insiders are the professionals that companies turn to with their most important or challenging projects, and their contributions and hard work lead to superior results.

“The winners of our 2020 Insider Awards demonstrate expertise in areas that are critical to the success of the companies they work for,” HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler said. “Especially during this year, which has required rapid adaptation in so many areas, these Insiders have been invaluable to the smooth functioning of the entire housing ecosystem.”

About DocMagic:

DocMagic, Inc. is the leading provider of fully compliant document generation, automated compliance, eSignature and comprehensive eMortgage solutions for the mortgage industry. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Torrance, Calif., DocMagic, Inc. develops award-winning software, mobile apps, processes, and web-based systems for the production and delivery of compliant loan document packages. The company’s solutions connect industry participants, promote collaboration, and data integrity to execute precision-based digital lending transactions. The company’s compliance experts and in-house legal staff consistently monitor legal and regulatory changes at both the federal and state levels to ensure accuracy. For more information on DocMagic, visit www.docmagic.com.

About HousingWire:

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 1.0 million unique visitors each month. Our audience of mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

