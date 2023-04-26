LOS ANGELES, Calif., April 26, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Scientology Network launched its new season with the premiere of Destination: Scientology—Sydney. Destination: Scientology, a weekly travelogue series that takes viewers inside Scientology Churches all around the world airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.



Image Caption: Scientology Network launched its latest season with the premiere of Destination: Scientology-Sydney.

The Sydney episode begins with a brief “tutorial” to help viewers and visitors to the city track with Aussie English, commonly known as “Strine.” It provides a glimpse into the city’s unique down-under way of life, from its spectacular sunbaked beaches and world-renowned landmarks to the burgeoning cultural diversity that makes Sydney the most cosmopolitan city in Australia.

Join local Scientologists for a tour of Sydney Harbor and a hike across the very top of Harbor Bridge. Take a water taxi past the iconic Sydney Opera House and across to the 1930s-vintage Lunar Park amusement and theme park. Stop for a cup of Sydney’s world-class coffee. Then drop by one of more than 100 free beaches that line the city’s coast.

And, of course, there’s sports. Sydney wouldn’t be Sydney without them, especially rugby.

The Church of Scientology Sydney is a fully restored heritage landmark that was dedicated in May 2014 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige.

Watch Destination: Scientology—Sydney and see how the Church of Scientology works to create a true sense of community in this ever-growing metropolis.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

LEARN MORE: https://www.scientology.tv/series/destination-scientology/sydney.html

MULTIMEDIA:

Image link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/23-0426-s2p-dtscaustralia-300dpi.jpg

Caption: Scientology Network launched its latest season with the premiere of Destination: Scientology-Sydney.

News Source: Church of Scientology International