NEW YORK, N.Y., May 31, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Millions of iOS users from around the world often get locked out of their own device, which is not only annoying but also a huge waste of time. Despite looking up on the internet and trying to find a solution, there is no official way to fix a disabled iPhone without restoring it. How to unlock iPad passcode without restore is a question everyone asks in such situations, and we have the answer to this question in form of a remarkable new software called PassFab iPhone Unlocker.

Anyone can forget their passcode and sometimes even the Face ID doesn’t especially when the device has sustained any damage due to a fall. Years of precious memories, settings, messages, and everything gone in a matter of seconds, and nobody wants that. We are overjoyed to tell you that there is a solution to get access to your locked out iPhone without losing your data and it is called PassFab iPhone Unlocker. This amazing new solution also works perfectly to unlock iPad passcode without restore as it is not limited to the iPhones.

When you are stuck helpless and are trying to look up how to unlock iPad when forgot passcode, all you need to do is get the PassFab iPhone Unlocker installed. The most amazing feature of this software is that it can bypass all iPhone passwords situations and it has many amazing features and benefits. Not only can it unlock a locked, disabled or broken screen iPhone/iPad/iPod Touch, but it can also help you factory reset your iDevices without password or Apple ID. Moreover, it lets you remove Apple ID without ANY password or verification and enables you to turn off screen time without passcode in minutes. Furthermore, it can also bypass Remote Management to get rid of other’s supervision and it is fully compatible with latest iOS/iPadOS 15, iPhone 13 and more. So the next time you are trying to unlock iPad passcode without restore, just install this software on your computer and it will take care of the rest.

In addition, PassFab has recently announced its 12th Anniversary promotion, in which you can get PassFab iPhone Unlocker at 30% off discount. So if you forgot your iPad passcode and want to know how to unlock without restore, you can do that at a discounted price. PassFab can Unlock iPad Passcode without Restore, and it also unlocks iPhones without restore. Using the software is also easy and you can simply install it on your computer and follow the steps. The PassFab iPhone Unlocker works perfectly fine for all kinds of screen locks.

About PassFab:

PassFab was founded in 2010 as a leading password recovery tool developer, and it has now expanded to a range of software and online tools to make the lives of its users easier worldwide.

