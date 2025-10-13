WESTMINSTER, Colo., Oct. 13, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The IAAPA Trade Show is the premier global gathering for the attractions industry, bringing together over 40,000 attendees and 1,100 exhibitors in Orlando to unveil cutting-edge products, breakthrough innovations, and unmatched opportunities for learning and networking. “The Industry Group will present the latest in touchless solutions, sleek countertop systems, next-gen interactive digital signage, and conversational AI audio enhancements for touchscreen devices,” said Craig Keefner, Director of The Industry Group.
“From ticketing to self-order kiosks, cruise lines to theme parks, these technologies are transforming guest experiences worldwide.”
Image caption: IAAPA November 17-20 Orlando.
In January, the excitement continues with the NRF event in New York – the retail industry’s largest showcase.
Meet us at IAAPA or NRF to see these innovations first-hand. To schedule a meeting or request more information, email craigkeefner@pm.me.
