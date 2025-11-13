WESTMINSTER, Colo., Nov. 13, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — See and meet The Industry Group and Kiosk Association at the IAAPA Trade Show. Featured in the booth – Pyramid Computer with kiosks, digital signage and embedded computing, AcquireDigital – digital wayfinding software and digital signage, Sitekiosk with interactive digital signage software, DPL Wireless providing redundant connectivity for all types of kiosks, vending, lockers and digital signage.
Image caption: Visit Booth 4634 for Ticketing kiosks, Touchless, and Wayfinding at IAAPA.
In January, the excitement continues with the NRF event in New York – the retail industry’s largest showcase.
“The Industry Group will present the latest in ticketing kiosks, digital wayfinding, touchless solutions, sleek countertop systems, next-gen interactive digital signage, and conversational AI audio enhancements for touchscreen devices,” said Craig Keefner, Director of The Industry Group. “From ticketing to self-order kiosks, cruise lines to theme parks, these technologies are transforming guest experiences worldwide.”
Meet us at IAAPA or NRF to see these innovations first-hand. To schedule a meeting or request more information, email craigkeefner@pm.me.
The Industry Group is a global trade-network dedicated to self-service technology, covering kiosks, digital signage, POS, Lockers, EV Charging and smart-city platforms. Founded and led by industry veterans, it helps stakeholders connect, advance best practices and drive innovation in unattended retail ecosystems.
Learn more: https://kioskindustry.org/iaapa-2025/
RECOMMENDED ARTICLES:
- Global Payments New POS Device — Modular countertop point-of-sale device, aimed at retail stores and restaurants Looks …
- How to Build a Field Service Offering for Kiosk OEMs — From Blueprint to Market Launch — The Process of Setting Up a Field Service Offering A practical …
- AI & Kiosks: Personalization, Predictive Interfaces & Key Pitfalls — The New Intelligence Behind Self-Service: How AI Is Transforming Kiosks By …
- Olea Kiosks Newsletter – EOL Components The End-of-Life and Obsolescence Nobody Plans For Most kiosks are built …
- KIOSK Quarterly Update: Innovations in Smart Lockers, Returns, and Self-Service Design — KIOSK November 2025 Update: Building Smarter, More Human-Centered Self-Service Solutions Company …
- Chick-fil-A’s Hospital Vending Machine is Changing Food Access for Patients and Staff – New Chick-Fil-A Vending Machine Noted — Chick-fil-A has launched its first food …
- Digital Signage History – The Evolution — A Look at the Past and Into The Future with …
Read more: https://kioskindustry.org/news-posts
MEDIA CONTACT:
Craig Keefner – craigkeefner@pm.me | text 720-324-1837
MULTIMEDIA:
Image link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/25-1113-s2p-indgroup-300dpi.webp
News Source: The Industry Group