WESTMINSTER, Colo., Nov. 13, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — See and meet The Industry Group and Kiosk Association at the IAAPA Trade Show. Featured in the booth – Pyramid Computer with kiosks, digital signage and embedded computing, AcquireDigital – digital wayfinding software and digital signage, Sitekiosk with interactive digital signage software, DPL Wireless providing redundant connectivity for all types of kiosks, vending, lockers and digital signage.



Image caption: Visit Booth 4634 for Ticketing kiosks, Touchless, and Wayfinding at IAAPA.

In January, the excitement continues with the NRF event in New York – the retail industry’s largest showcase.

“The Industry Group will present the latest in ticketing kiosks, digital wayfinding, touchless solutions, sleek countertop systems, next-gen interactive digital signage, and conversational AI audio enhancements for touchscreen devices,” said Craig Keefner, Director of The Industry Group. “From ticketing to self-order kiosks, cruise lines to theme parks, these technologies are transforming guest experiences worldwide.”

Meet us at IAAPA or NRF to see these innovations first-hand. To schedule a meeting or request more information, email craigkeefner@pm.me.

The Industry Group is a global trade-network dedicated to self-service technology, covering kiosks, digital signage, POS, Lockers, EV Charging and smart-city platforms. Founded and led by industry veterans, it helps stakeholders connect, advance best practices and drive innovation in unattended retail ecosystems.

Learn more: https://kioskindustry.org/iaapa-2025/

