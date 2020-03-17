SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 17, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage document preparation vendor International Document Services, Inc. (IDS), announced it has opened a comprehensive, digital help center in its continuing efforts to enhance client support. The help center is part of Zendesk, a customer service platform IDS converted to in May 2019 to streamline the support process.



“Expanding our help center allows our team to communicate better and quicker internally and with our clients. It also provides our clients the opportunity to clearly see what is happening with their support requests, as well as easy access to all IDS resources,” said IDS Vice President and General Manager Mark Mackey.

The help center allows customers to submit client support requests and see content and updates related to the submitted request. Additionally, clients can explore IDS content including FAQs, release notes, the state disclosure matrix and compliance updates. Internally, IDS Client Support representatives are able to tag old tickets by topic for easy sorting and reference, creating an ever-growing repository of common support questions to enable faster support resolution.

“Top-tier customer service has always been a pillar of strength for IDS, and as we continue to grow, our team decided that we needed to implement new tools to ensure that our growth never impacts response times on client requests and concerns,” said IDS Operations Director David Clement. “Since switching our customer service portal to Zendesk, our clients have had access to a streamlined platform, and the new help center will only enhance and expand that experience.”

About IDS, Inc.

IDS, a Reynolds and Reynolds company, was founded in 1986 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is a nationwide provider of mortgage documents and compliance. IDS services include eSignatures, closing documents, initial disclosures, document fulfillment and integration with leading loan origination systems and eClosing platforms. The IDS flagship doc prep solution, idsDoc, is recognized in the industry for its ability to be customized to meet specific lender needs, particularly in regards to major industry compliance changes.

