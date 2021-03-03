SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 3, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage document preparation vendor International Document Services, Inc. (IDS), announced today it has once again been selected for inclusion on the HW Tech100 list, an annual list of the top technology companies in the mortgage and real estate sectors as determined by industry trade publication HousingWire. 2021 marks IDS’ seventh year on the Tech100 list.

According to the publication, the “unequalled customization and superior customer service” IDS delivers to mortgage lenders, as well as its “eSignatures, closing documents, initial disclosures, document fulfillment and integration with leading loan origination systems and eClosing platforms” earned it another spot on the Tech 100 Mortgage list. The idsDoc platform also includes nearly 3,000 unique audits covering state, federal and investor requirements to ensure compliant, defect-free documents, and the firm’s eClosing capabilities enable lenders to deliver a more modern mortgage closing experience.

“At IDS, our technology is designed with the end-user in mind, and we strive to deliver the features and functionality lenders need most in today’s mortgage market so that our clients can focus less on the mechanics and more on what matters most – the borrower,” said IDS Vice President and General Manager Mark Mackey. “On behalf of IDS, I’d like to thank HousingWire for recognizing us as a tech leader worthy of inclusion on this year’s Tech100.”

According to the publication, “The Tech100 program provides housing professionals with a list of the most innovative and impactful companies that can be leveraged to identify partners and solutions to the problems that mortgage lenders and real estate professionals face every day… For the second year in a row, the Tech100 program was divided into the HW Tech100 Mortgage and the HW Tech100 Real Estate to highlight the innovation and achievements of organizations within both sectors.”

“After the uncertainty and unpredictability of last year, we expected a greater adoption of technology. However, these 100 real estate and mortgage companies took digital disruption to a whole new level and propelled a complete digital revolution, leaving a digital legacy that will impact borrowers, clients and companies for years to come,” said Brena Nath, HousingWire’s HW+ Managing Editor. “Knowing what these companies were able to navigate and overcome, we’re excited to announce this year’s list of the most innovative technology companies serving the mortgage and real estate industries.”

To view the complete list of the 2021 HW Tech100 Mortgage winners, visit https://www.housingwire.com/articles/introducing-the-2021-hw-tech100-mortgage-winners/.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 1.0 million unique visitors each month. Our audience of mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

About IDS, Inc.

IDS, a Reynolds and Reynolds company, was founded in 1986 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is a nationwide provider of mortgage documents and compliance. IDS services include eSignatures, closing documents, initial disclosures, document fulfillment and integration with leading loan origination systems and eClosing platforms. The IDS flagship doc prep solution, idsDoc, is recognized in the industry for its ability to be customized to meet specific lender needs, particularly in regard to major industry compliance changes. (https://info.idsdoc.com/)

News Source: International Document Services Inc.