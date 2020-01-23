Jeff Pederson Joins Move For Hunger's Board of Directors

RED BANK, N.J., Jan. 23, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Move For Hunger, a national non-profit organization that has created a sustainable way to reduce food waste and fight hunger, announced today that Jeff Pederson, Chairman and CEO of CORT Business Services, has joined its Board of Directors.



Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, CORT, a Berkshire Hathaway Company, is the largest provider of residential and office furniture rental, as well as tradeshow and event furnishings, in the United States. Pederson has been with CORT since 2002, serving as CORT’s Chairman and CEO since 2012, and previously held executive management positions with Equity Residential Properties Trust and Globe Business Resources.

In 2018, Move For Hunger and CORT launched a partnership that provided residents at multi-family apartment communities across the country with the opportunity to donate their unopened, non-perishable food when they move out. More than 1,500 properties are now participating in the program, which CORT makes possible by volunteering to pick up and deliver the donations to a local food bank or pantry.

“Jeff, and his team, have been one of the driving forces behind the rapid growth of our Multi-Family Program, which provided more than 70,000 meals to families in need last year,” said Adam Lowy, Executive Director/Founder of Move For Hunger. “He brings a wealth of experience to our Board of Directors, and his knowledge of the multi-family industry will be invaluable as we continue to expand within that space. Jeff is passionate about helping us rescue more food for the 40 million Americans who are facing hunger every day. We are so excited to welcome him to our Board.”

“Once in a great while you get an opportunity to join an organization you truly believe in. Such is the case for me as I join the Board of Directors of Move for Hunger,” Pederson said. “Adam and his organization have done an outstanding job for such a worthy cause. It’s doubly rewarding to know that CORT has collected and delivered more than 100,000 lbs. of food to date since joining the Move For Hunger network. Our partners and everyone who rallies behind this cause is to be congratulated.”

Originally from central Minnesota, Pederson grew up in Northern California. He attended the University of California at Davis and San Jose State University where he received his BS in Business Management in 1982. Jeff and his wife, Gail, have four grown children and three wonderful grandkids.

Pederson becomes the fifth member of Move For Hunger’s Board of Directors, joining: Richard Schwartz, Owner, Schwartz Consulting Group; Benjamin Samuels, Director, Samuels Family Foundation; Stephan Lowy, CEO, Lowy’s Moving Service; and Jenna Weinerman, Marketing Director, Updater.

About Move For Hunger:

Move For Hunger is a national non-profit organization that has created a sustainable way to reduce food waste and fight hunger. We have mobilized the leaders of moving, relocation, and multi-family industries to provide their customers, clients, and residents with the opportunity to donate their food when they move. Members of Move For Hunger also organize community food drives, participate in awareness campaigns, and create employee engagement programs. For more information, or to find out how you can host your own food drive, visit http://www.moveforhunger.org/.

About CORT:

CORT, a part of Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway Company, is the nation’s leading provider of transition services, including furniture rental for home and office, event furnishings, destination services, apartment locating, touring and other services. With more than 100 offices, showrooms and clearance centers across the United States, operations in the United Kingdom and partners in more than 80 countries around the world, no other furniture rental company can match CORT’s breadth of services and companywide commitment to making a house a home, an office a great place to work and an event a memorable celebration. For more information, please visit http://www.cort.com/.

