LOS ANGELES, Calif., July 29, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NESWSWIRE) — Los Angeles-based CPA Firm, KROST CPAs and Consultants announced Paren Knadjian as Principal of M&A and Capital Markets and Brad Pauley as Principal of Tax. Knadjian has successfully completed over 200 M&A and Capital Markets transactions worth over $1 billion.



Having been at the firm since 2017, Paren’s work has made a great impact on the firm. He has over 20 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions along with equity and debt financings. Paren and his team at KROST have assisted over 350 entities in procuring, managing, and obtaining forgiveness for more than half a billion dollars of PPP, EIDL, and Main Street Loans. He also acts as an outsourced CFO. Paren’s talent at understanding client needs and his industry resulted in rapid professional growth at our firm.

“Paren has been instrumental at KROST, especially in developing the M&A practice at KROST into one of the most successful and respected in the industry. In addition, as the leader of the firm’s technology industry niche, he has leveraged that expertise to help to make a significant impact in the growth of KROST clients. He is a talented speaker and frequently shares his knowledge through educational webinars relating to mergers and acquisitions and other aspects of capital markets,” said Jason Melillo, CEO of KROST.

Brad Pauley has been with KROST since 2019 after merging in from Gaynor & Umanoff. He brings over 20 years of experience providing tax advice, projections, and compliance services to clients. His areas of expertise include high-net-worth individuals and their closely held businesses in the sports and entertainment space. Working with clients such as athletes, entertainers, professionals, and owners/operators of real estate including like-kind exchanges. Brad has been a tremendous contributor to the firm and helps his clients maintain their financial success.

“Brad spearheaded the sports and entertainment industry, working with current and former MLB, NBA, and NFL players. He handles everything from tax planning and preparation to multi-state/residence issues and has extensive real estate industry experience. Brad is truly a visionary in his industry. His attention to detail is immaculate and he is committed to providing the best client service,” said Richard Umanoff, Principal.

About KROST:

Established in 1939 in Pasadena, California, KROST, is a full-service Certified Public Accounting and Consulting firm serving clients across various industries. Their focus is recognizing opportunities and creating value for clients by equipping them with the tools to make better business and financial decisions for the future. As trusted advisors, clients depend on KROST to provide timely information, innovative solutions, and result-driven teamwork to ensure success.

Along with providing traditional services as Tax, Accounting, Assurance & Advisory, KROST provides special services including Client Accounting, Mergers & Acquisitions, Wealth Management, Tax Specialty Services and KROST Business Intelligence/Data Analytics.

