LOS ANGELES, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Los Angeles-based CPA Firm, KROST CPAs and Consultants announced that Greg Kniss has been appointed to Chairman of the Board, Jason Melillo promoted as the new CEO, and Keith Hamasaki to Principal of Assurance & Advisory services.

Greg Kniss has been actively involved with the firm’s business consulting and tax practice for nearly 40 years and has grown the firm from just a few members to now over 270 members. Through his leadership and guidance, the firm has been awarded Best of the Best and Top 100 firm for the last five consecutive years. KROST is proud to appoint Greg from Managing Principal to Chairman of the Board.

“We are grateful for Greg’s leadership, and I hope to follow his footsteps to continue to grow firm with the same entrepreneurial spirit and progressive culture,” said Jason Melillo, CEO of KROST.

Stepping in as the new CEO, Jason Melillo brings a tremendous amount of institutional knowledge with over 25 years at the KROST. As the previous Principal of the Accounting, and Advisory & Assurances Services team, his areas of expertise include foodservice, manufacturing, real estate, retail, as well as technology and professional services industries. Jason is a recognized as an industry speaker and has been a lecturer to large organizations such as the California Society of CPAs, the American Institute of CPAs, and organizations such as the California Restaurant Association.

“I am very excited for Jason to start his journey as the new CEO of KROST. His dedication to the firm gives me no doubt that he will take KROST to next level,” said Greg Kniss, Chairman of the Board.

Following suit, Keith Hamasaki has been promoted to Principal of the firm’s Assurance and Advisory practice. With over a decade of consulting experience, Keith specializes in audit and business advisory services to emerging and middle market companies. As an active member of the community, Keith has been a recurring Selection Committee Member for the Los Angeles Business Journal’s CFO of the Year Awards and is on the Professional Advisory Board for Accounting Curriculum at Pasadena City College and Glendale Community College.

“I’m most proud of Keith’s contribution to the profession. He has been instrumental in leading the A&A practice and has taken an active role in our campus recruiting and mentorship program to ensure a diverse and inclusive firm culture,” said Jason Melillo, CEO.

