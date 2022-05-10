PASADENA, Calif., May 10, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — KROST was recognized as a Top 100 Firm by Accounting Today. The firm ranked 76th with a 18.08% change in revenue from last year. KROST has now been ranked in this prestigious list two years in a row. With new services on the horizon, KROST continues to develop ways to add value for their clients. Their new services include, KROST Business Intelligence Solutions (Data Analytics), Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Reporting, and Consulting, and Client Accounting Services (CAS).

“It’s an honor to be ranked once again by Accounting Today and to be among the 12 other PrimeGlobal firms on the list. We are fortunate to have a dedicated team that contributes to our continued growth and success,” said Jason Melillo, CEO, KROST.

“PrimeGlobal is delighted that 13 North American member firms are included in Accounting Today’s Top 100 Firm List 2022. With more entries than any other global association, PrimeGlobal continues to top the table for the network or association with the most members in the Top 100.” – PrimeGlobal.

Accounting Today’s Top 100 Firms and Regional Leaders is an annual ranking that recognizes the largest tax and accounting firms by revenue, both nationwide and in specific regions. KROST is recognized as a regional leader in the west, which has the highest average growth rate of all the regions.

