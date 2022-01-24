LOS ANGELES, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — KROST CPAs and Consultants reported a record year of M&A advisory work in 2021 and expects to remain equally busy in 2022. “We were involved in 21 buy-side and sell-side transactions in 2021,” said Paren Knadjian, Head of M&A and Capital Markets at KROST.

“Most of the time as the exclusive financial advisor. We have also delivered a record number of due diligence reports, including Quality of Earnings reports, which we produce with our colleagues in the Audit department,” Knadjian added.

KROST provides M&A expertise in valuation, deal negotiation, structuring, and financing, plus advice on the tax, accounting, and wealth management consequences of a transaction. “We provide both buy-side and sell-side advisory, and because we have experience in over 300 transactions, we know what current market acceptability is, and what is outside the scope of a transaction, depending on its size, industry, and structure. Outside of legal work, we can advise on virtually all aspects of an M&A transaction.”

KROST led multiple $100+ million deals and worked in 6 different industries in 2021. Along with experts in Tax, Accounting and A&A practice areas, KROST has specialists in multiple industries including Healthcare, Manufacturing, Technology, Financial Services, and Entertainment. “We bring vertical as well as horizontal expertise,” said Knadjian.

One of the transactions we worked on was the sale of Global Oncology to The Oncology Institute (NASDAQ: TOI). “The team at KROST were critical in our ability to navigate and complete this transaction,” said Dr. Yang, the owner, and Chief Medical Officer of Global Oncology, “their experience and knowledge, on M&A matters, was vital throughout the process.”

KROST was also the exclusive financial advisor in the sale of Integrity Bio to Curia. “We would like to thank the KROST team —they were invaluable in this transaction, and we relied on them enormously,” said Michael Reilly, CEO of Integrity Bio.

“We expect to be as busy, if not busier, on M&A activities in 2022 as the dry-powder availability of Private Equity money, the accessibility and low cost of debt, for leveraged buy-outs, and the retirement/succession plans of the Baby Boomer generation, continue to be driving forces in deal-making in the current environment,” said Jason Melillo, CEO of KROST.

ABOUT KROST CPAS & CONSULTANTS

Established in 1939 in Pasadena, California, KROST is a full-service certified public accounting and consulting firm serving clients across various industries in the areas of tax, accounting, consulting, assurance and advisory, M&A and capital markets, corporate tax incentives, and wealth management.

For more information about KROST, please visit https://krostcpas.com/.

News Source: KROST CPAs and Consultants