PASADENA, Calif., April 12, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — KROST was recognized as one of Los Angeles Business Journals’ Top 100 Accounting Firms in Los Angeles County, with 78% growth in revenue between 2020 and 2019, the firm is ranked 22nd on the list. KROST received this recognition during the Los Angeles Business Journal’s Disruptor Awards virtual event.

“Our firm is honored to be recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal yet again. We owe our success to our passionate, talented, and hardworking team members. We hope to continue our growth and success in the coming years,” said Jason Melillo, CEO, KROST.

Each year, the Los Angeles Business Journal publishes the annual Book of Lists. The lists are comprised of companies across several industries and include details like size, revenue, top executives, and more. LABJ editorial and research teams provide in-depth analyses of the community’s dynamic business and economic scene.

Learn more about KROST’s services at: https://www.krostcpas.com/services

For more information about KROST’s awards and recognition, visit KROSTCPAs.com/awards

ABOUT KROST CPAS & CONSULTANTS:

KROST is a full-service Certified Public Accounting and Consulting firm headquartered in Pasadena, California. As trusted advisors and industry leaders, clients depend on KROST for timely information, innovative solutions, and results-driven teamwork in the areas of accounting, assurance, business management, consulting, tax, mergers & acquisitions, and wealth management

News Source: KROST CPAs and Consultants