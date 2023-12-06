PLANO, Texas, Dec 6, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Texas Rangers, an iconic Major League Baseball team based in Arlington, TX, have secured their first World Series Championship. Behind the scenes, the Texas Rangers employed GamePlan, a cutting-edge mobile game preparation tool, to navigate their journey to clinch the championship.



Image Caption: GAMEPLAN powered by Stack Sports.

As Game 5 unfolded, it was evident that the Texas Rangers were operating with technology that could only enhance their performance abilities. With a commanding 5-0 victory over the opposing team, the Rangers claimed the series with a 4-1 win. Their remarkable journey was marked by standout performances, including a stunning three home runs in 5 games by Corey Seager, which led to his well-deserved title of the series MVP.

Corey Seager, after a triumphant win, said, “Everybody was wondering what would happen if the Rangers didn’t win the World Series. I guess we’ll never know.”

In addition to their physical prowess on the field, the Texas Rangers harnessed the power of technology to prepare for their games. In today’s sports landscape, mobile apps like GamePlan have become indispensable tools for professional and top-tier college teams, with their popularity continually on the rise.

Ryan Murray, Senior Director of Baseball Research & Development for the Texas Rangers, emphasized the importance of such tools: “Triumph in the realm of sports demands a forward-thinking approach, and leveraging tools like GamePlan is instrumental in achieving that success. In today’s highly competitive sports landscape, evolution is the name of the game. The seamless technology and dedicated support we receive from the Stack Sports team are instrumental in our ability to compete at the highest level.”

Notably, Stack Sports, the provider of GamePlan, will be present at the MLB Winter Meetings in Nashville, TN this week, showcasing their innovative solutions that empower teams to excel both on and off the field.

GamePlan is accessible to teams at all levels, from elite high school sports to the professional ranks, and offers a range of essential features:

Mobile Distribution : Effortless mobile video distribution for online or offline viewing.

: Effortless mobile video distribution for online or offline viewing. Side-by-Side Video/Document : Dynamic pairing of videos or video/document combinations side by side with robust features.

: Dynamic pairing of videos or video/document combinations side by side with robust features. Video to Doc Embed : Attach video to documents to create a powerful and interactive film study experience.

: Attach video to documents to create a powerful and interactive film study experience. Go Contactless : Synchronize with your calendar and instantly distribute scouting reports, playbooks, travel itineraries, and more.

: Synchronize with your calendar and instantly distribute scouting reports, playbooks, travel itineraries, and more. Team Messaging : Built-in direct messaging to individual players or groups, document attachments, access to chat history, and more.

: Built-in direct messaging to individual players or groups, document attachments, access to chat history, and more. Survey : Share surveys, quizzes, and flashcards to gain valuable insight and facilitate continuous growth.

: Share surveys, quizzes, and flashcards to gain valuable insight and facilitate continuous growth. Video Telestration & Analysis : Write, draw, comment, and speak over video clips to streamline player development through advanced video analysis.

: Write, draw, comment, and speak over video clips to streamline player development through advanced video analysis. Reporting: Monitor athlete engagement and track content usage effectively.

GamePlan is the ultimate solution for game preparation. For further information about GamePlan or Stack Sports, please visit https://gameplan.stacksports.com/ or https://stacksports.com/.

About Stack Sports:

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations.

Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars — Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.

News Source: Stack Sports